On October 5, New York Mets GM Billy Eppler announced that he would be resigning from his position with the team. Largely credited with assembling the most expensive roster in MLB history, Eppler's departure leaves critical questions for the future of the club.

After serving five years as the GM of the Los Angeles Angels, Billy Eppler came to the Mets in 2021. With billionaire owner Steve Cohen at the reigns, Eppler was given permission to spend lavishly on acquiring the best talent around.

Billy Eppler's decision to step down comes just three days after the New York Mets hired David Stearns as the team's President of Baseball Operations. After the highly dissapointing season, the Mets finished with a record of 75-87, representing the eigthth-worst season in MLB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

""Eppler: "I wanted David [Stearns] to have a clean slate and that meant me stepping down."" - Mike Puma

According to sources, Eppler stepped down in order to allow Stearns a "clean state" as he takes hold of his new leadership role with the team. Eppler was heavily criticized by Mets fans at the August 1 trade deadline for trading talents such as Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

Eppler's announcement comes just days after manager Buck Showalter announced he would be stepping away from the organization. Despite leading the team to their first 100+ win season since 1988 last year, Showalter has often been blamed for the horrid Mets' season. The 67-year old is rumored to be interested in a managerial position with the Los Angeles Angels.

Expand Tweet

"New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler has resigned. With David Stearns coming on as president of baseball operations, Eppler no longer was in the top decision-making role." - Jeff Passan

It is not clear at this point whether or not Eppler's departure came at the behest of ownership, or if his decision is truly a his own decision. Regardless, the team will need to sort some existential issues out before they are ready to compete in 2024.

Billy Eppler's tenure with the Mets will go down as a disaster

Going from the team with the fattest payroll in baseball history, to becoming a laughing stock of the NL is not easy, but the New York Mets under Eppler attained it. Now, Cohen and his inner circle must realize that money cannot buy wins, and that flashy, lucrative contracts are not going to bring the Mets any closer to a World Series.