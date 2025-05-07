Mets manager Carlos Mendoza makes feelings clear on Kodai Senga’s latest outing

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza opened up about Kodai Senga’s stellar performance so far in the 2025 season. Senga endured a challenging 2024 campaign, which was plagued by injuries and limited him to just one appearance before being sidelined for the rest of the year.

This year, he's having a strong bounce-back performance, recording a 1.38 ERA with a 3-2 record and a 1.16 WHIP. In a recent interview, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke about Senga’s effectiveness this season, saying:

“Yeah, I mean, we're seeing a guy that is able to make adjustments from outing to outing, from inning to inning, at bat to at bat. We saw at the beginning when he was using the four ball a lot."

“Kind of not chasing that pitch, and then he started using the fastball. This is a pitch that he can run it up to 96, 97, the cutter, the sinker to righty, the sweeper. So he's got weapons in the way he's using it, but I think it starts with his ability to make adjustments on the fly.”

Kodai Senga’s last start came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, in which he pitched four innings, allowing one run on five hits, walking three, and striking out six.

Kodai Senga discusses his outing against the D-backs while dealing with virus

Against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kodai Senga threw 87 pitches, 50 of them for strikes. The New York Mets eventually lost the game 4-2.

Senga entered Thursday’s game while battling a stomach virus. Speaking through an interpreter after the game, he said:

"Not great, but I made the decision to go out there and pitch. So as a starter, I wanted to go six-plus innings."

The virus has spread in the Mets' locker room and has affected some other players as well. The team wasn't even sure if Kodai Senga would make his start until the day before the game. Speaking about the situation, manager Carlos Mendoza said:

“A couple of days ago, we didn’t know if he was going to be able to throw his bullpen. He ended up getting an IV, threw his bullpen, sent him home. Yesterday he felt a lot better."

"We didn’t know until yesterday. He came in and said he was good to go tomorrow. Obviously, today he got an IV and he gave us what he had."

The Mets have started the 2025 season strong, recording 23 wins and 13 losses, with a .639 winning percentage.

