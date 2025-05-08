Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza reveals what makes Juan Soto “a great hitter”

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza recently praised star outfielder Juan Soto for his stellar performance so far in the 2025 season. Soto had a strong 2024 campaign with the New York Yankees, finishing with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and 129 walks.

Since joining the Mets, Soto has continued to hit consistently well even against left-handed pitchers, which is often a challenge for left-handed hitters. Speaking about Soto’s performance, Mendoza said:

“Yeah, and that's what makes him a great hitter because it doesn't matter whether it's a righty or a lefty. I feel like against lefties he's, I don't know what it is, but he's been locked in, you know. His at bats the way he controls the strike zone or doing damage, hitting line drive, using the whole field. He's a special hitter, man.”

So far this season, Soto has recorded 36 hits in 138 at-bats, hitting seven home runs and driving in 17 RBIs while scoring 29 runs and maintaining a .261 batting average. Over the past few days, he has been having especially strong at-bats.

After Soto’s stellar outing on Wednesday, when asked whether Juan Soto is close to the level Carlos Mendoza expects from him, the Mets manager said:

“I think. He's been like that for a few days. Now for a week now or 10 days, or so… he continues to control the strike zone. But again, I think, I don't know. I'm like, well, maybe two weeks now that he's continued to have really good at bats day, in and day out.”

Juan Soto discusses manager Carlos Mendoza helping him settle with the Mets

Juan Soto’s most recent game came against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, where he went 2-for-4 with two home runs, scoring two runs and driving in three RBIs. His performance played a key role in the New York Mets’ 7-1 victory.

After the game, Soto spoke about adjusting to life with the Mets and manager Carlos Mendoza’s role in helping him settle in (starts at 2:54):

“Mendoza has been doing really good job with that. Mendoza has been helping me big time. I've been feeling, you know, really comfortable it’s not easy at all. When you come to a team for the first time, he's always going to take you a little bit to settle in. But Mendoza has been helping big time.

Soto entered free agency after his stint with the New York Yankees and signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets in December.

