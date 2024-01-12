Mets star Francisco Lindor takes stylish strides with New Balance's Lindor 2 sneakers

New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor has started preparing for the upcoming season, and he did so in style. He recently posted a video on his Instagram handle with him practicing in New Balance's FuelCell Lindor 2 sneakers.

In the video, Lindor can be seen flaunting his new signature sneaker in collaboration with New Balance. He is also seen making efficient plays at first base, highlighting the athletic level of comfort in this variant of sneakers.

"Ready for Spring Training with the New Lindor 2 in Grey," Lindor captioned.

The sneaker is available in three different variants: Comp ($129.99), Metal ($119.99), and Pre-Game ($109.99). These variants are distinguished based on the type of spikes they come with. The Comp variant comes with composite spikes, the Metal variant comes with metallic spikes, and the Pre-Game variant has a flat surface with no spikes.

The sizes are available from M5/W6.5 to M15/W16.5. According to the New Balance webstore, the description of the composite variant of the shoe is as follows:

"Engineered specifically for baseball, the New Balance FuelCell Lindor 2 Comp features an innovative 9-spike composite plate to help provide optimal traction on both turf and natural surfaces. FuelCell foam gives the baseball cleat a propulsive underfoot feel, while the upper is made with comfortable synthetic material. Speed lace combined with a hook and loop strap, provides lockdown fit and a sleek look.

"For pitchers with excessive toe drag, we recommend using a toe-protection product to extend the life of your cleat."

Francisco Lindor's 2023 season

In his second year of a 10-year, $341 million contract with the New York Mets, Francisco Lindor was voted on the All-MLB second team and finished ninth in the voting for NL MVP honors. Meanwhile, Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers made the first team.

He had the Mets' first 30-30 season since David Wright in 2007, hitting 31 home runs and as many stolen bases. The 30-year-old also received a Silver Slugger Award.

Francisco Lindor is also one of the most durable players on the Mets' roster, appearing in 321 games out of 324. He has led the Mets in stolen bases, runs scored, and defensive Outs Above Average since joining the team in January 2021. As a Met, he had a slash line of .254/.333/.447.

