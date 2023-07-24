Mets Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

The New York Mets have had one of the worst seasons in the league this year, they are optimistic to make the playoffs but given their performance in recent outings their chances might really struggle. With such expensive contracts it makes little sense for the Mets to sell, team is expected to add one or two decent relief pitchers to aid the defense but not many roster moves are expected.

