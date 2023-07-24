Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Mets Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

Mets Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

By Saurin
Modified Jul 24, 2023 09:17 GMT
New York Mets trade deadline 2023
New York Mets trade deadline 2023

The New York Mets have had one of the worst seasons in the league this year, they are optimistic to make the playoffs but given their performance in recent outings their chances might really struggle. With such expensive contracts it makes little sense for the Mets to sell, team is expected to add one or two decent relief pitchers to aid the defense but not many roster moves are expected.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!

Quick Links

Edited by Saurin
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...