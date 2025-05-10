Mets vs. Cubs: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks May 10, 2025

The New York Mets host the Chicago Cubs for Game 2 of their three-game series in the Big Apple. The hosts overwhelmed the visitors, claiming the victory in the opened, 7-2.

Ad

New York's impressive pitching crew proved to be the deciding factor as they limited the high-octane Chicago offense to a pair of runs. At the time of writing, the former's pitching staff holds the second-best ERA in the league at 2.82.

On the other hand, the Cubs suffered their third-straight loss after dropping the last two games against the Giants together with the opener in New York last night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mets vs Cubs recent form and records

Although they dropped their most recent series against the Diamondbacks, the Mets still have firm command of the NL East lead. The Queens-based squad holds a 25-14 record. They've also made Citi Field a fortress as they've won 14 out of a possible 17 games in their home turf.

Ad

Trending

The Cubs, meanwhile, are on a bit of a rough stretch with three-straight defeats. Nevertheless, they still lead the NL Central with a 22-17 record and an impressive 12-8 card away from home.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

NYM: Tylor Megill (3-2, 2.50 ERA, 45 K), CHC: Brad Keller (0-0, 3.78 ERA, 18 K)

New York Mets

Tylor Megill has posted an impressive stat line to start the 2025 season. The 29-year-old currently holds 2.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 45 strikeouts across 36 innings. Megill also owns a 3-2 record in seven starts.

Ad

Must-Watch Hitters

Chicago Cubs

All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker is slowly building another MVP caliber season. He owns a .283/.392/.559 slash line with an OPS of .951. In addition, Tucker has already tallied ten home runs, 32 RBIs, eight doubles, two triple, and ten stolen bases in less than 40 games this year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mets vs Cubs baseball betting odds

Saturday, 5/10 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs NYM -135 -1.5, +139 O 8.5, -131 CHC +122 +1.5, -171 U 8.5, +108

Ad

Mets vs Cubs expert picks and game prediction

The work has been cut out for New York starter Tylor Megill. He will be expected to neutralize the high-paced Chicago Cubs offense. Likewise, Brad Keller would have a tough day on the mound if he fails to stifle the New York offense early on.

Bookmakers favor the Metropolitans given the Cubs' recent form. It also helps that the Juan Soto-led squad has just lost three of 17 games at home. Expect the Cubs to throw everything and the kitchen sink at the hosts to break their slump.

Ad

Run Line: +1.5, -171

Total Runs: U 8.5, +108

Prediction: CHC wins, 5-3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More