Mets vs. Cubs: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks May 10, 2025

The New York Mets host the Chicago Cubs for Game 2 of their three-game series in the Big Apple. The hosts overwhelmed the visitors, claiming the victory in the opened, 7-2.
New York's impressive pitching crew proved to be the deciding factor as they limited the high-octane Chicago offense to a pair of runs. At the time of writing, the former's pitching staff holds the second-best ERA in the league at 2.82.
On the other hand, the Cubs suffered their third-straight loss after dropping the last two games against the Giants together with the opener in New York last night.
Mets vs Cubs recent form and records
Although they dropped their most recent series against the Diamondbacks, the Mets still have firm command of the NL East lead. The Queens-based squad holds a 25-14 record. They've also made Citi Field a fortress as they've won 14 out of a possible 17 games in their home turf.
The Cubs, meanwhile, are on a bit of a rough stretch with three-straight defeats. Nevertheless, they still lead the NL Central with a 22-17 record and an impressive 12-8 card away from home.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
NYM: Tylor Megill (3-2, 2.50 ERA, 45 K), CHC: Brad Keller (0-0, 3.78 ERA, 18 K)
New York Mets
Tylor Megill has posted an impressive stat line to start the 2025 season. The 29-year-old currently holds 2.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 45 strikeouts across 36 innings. Megill also owns a 3-2 record in seven starts.
Must-Watch Hitters
Chicago Cubs
All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker is slowly building another MVP caliber season. He owns a .283/.392/.559 slash line with an OPS of .951. In addition, Tucker has already tallied ten home runs, 32 RBIs, eight doubles, two triple, and ten stolen bases in less than 40 games this year.
Mets vs Cubs baseball betting odds
Mets vs Cubs expert picks and game prediction
The work has been cut out for New York starter Tylor Megill. He will be expected to neutralize the high-paced Chicago Cubs offense. Likewise, Brad Keller would have a tough day on the mound if he fails to stifle the New York offense early on.
Bookmakers favor the Metropolitans given the Cubs' recent form. It also helps that the Juan Soto-led squad has just lost three of 17 games at home. Expect the Cubs to throw everything and the kitchen sink at the hosts to break their slump.
Run Line: +1.5, -171
Total Runs: U 8.5, +108
Prediction: CHC wins, 5-3