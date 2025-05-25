Mets vs. Dodgers: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 25, 2025

The New York Mets rebounded in style against the Los Angeles Dodgers, leveling the series with a 5-2 win in Game 2 behind a successful pitching effort from David Peterson. Juan Soto also made the headlines with a two-run shot. Now, both teams will face off on Sunday in the decider.
Heading into this series, the Mets lost consecutive series against the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. They have lost the once-held first position in the NL East and are three games behind the Philadelphia Phillies. Meanwhile, despite being 5-5 in their last 10, the Dodgers still lead the NL West. Winning on Sunday would give them their fourth win in five games.
Mets vs. Dodgers Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather
Date & Time: Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 7:10 p.m. ET
Money Line: -136 Mets
Over/Under: Under 8.5 runs
Weather: Partly Cloudy, 66 degrees F, 7% chance of precipitation
Mets vs. Dodgers Game 3: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Mets
- Jose Siri: 10 Day IL (Shin),
- Jesse Winker: 10 Day IL (Side),
- Paul Blackburn: 15 Day IL (Knee),
- Drew Smith: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Sean Manaea: 60 Day IL (Oblique),
- Frankie Montás: 60 Day IL (Lat),
- Christian Scott: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Brooks Raley: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- A.J. Minter: 60 Day IL (Lat),
- Danny Young: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Nick Madrigal: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (Neck),
- Mark Vientos: day-to-day (Abdominal)
Dodgers
- Kirby Yates: 15 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Tyler Glasnow: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Roki Sasaki: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Evan Phillips: 15 Day IL (Forearm),
- Gavin Stone: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- River Ryan: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Brusdar Graterol: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Edgardo Henriquez: 60 Day IL (Foot),
- Emmet Sheehan: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Blake Treinen: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Kyle Hurt: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Michael Grove: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Michael Kopech: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Blake Snell: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Lineups
Mets
- SS F. Lindor [S]
- RF Juan Soto [L]
- 1B Pete Alonso [R]
- LF B. Nimmo [L]
- DH Mark Vientos [R]
- 2B Jeff McNeil [L]
- C F. Alvarez [R]
- 3B Brett Baty [L]
- CF T. Taylor [R]
Dodgers
- DH S. Ohtani [L]
- SS Mookie Betts [R]
- 1B F. Freeman [L]
- C Will Smith [R]
- RF T. Hernandez [R]
- 3B Max Muncy [L]
- CF Andy Pages [R]
- LF M. Conforto [L]
- 2B Tommy Edman [S]
Mets vs. Dodgers Game 3: Prediction and Picks
Landon Knack (2-1, 6.17 ERA) for the Dodgers will face veteran Kodai Senga (4-3, 1.43 ERA). Looking at the numbers, Senga is definitely the stronger starting pitcher heading into the game, which could prove decisive.
However, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani are second and third in the MLB for OPS leaders and will hope to give their team a much-needed boost with the bat. Teoscar Hernandez is the RBI-leader for the Dodgers with 41. Meanwhile, Francisco Lindor leads the Mets in homers (10), while Pete Alonso has driven in the most runs for the team (41) and is leading them with a batting average of .292.
Prediction: Mets 4, Dodgers 3
Picks: Mets -136, Under 8.5 runs