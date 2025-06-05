Mets vs Dodgers: Game 4 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 5, 2025

The visiting Mets are gunning for a dominant series victory against the Dodgers in Game 4. New York utterly dominated the reigning champions in Game 3, 6-1. The biggest caveat of the game, however, is how the Dodgers stranded their runners in scoring position as they out-hit the Metropolitans, six to four in the game.

Juan Soto opened the scoring for the visitors early on with a ground out that drove in Francisco Lindor. Pete Alonso would showcase his power in the game — hitting a couple of two-run home runs for his 13th and 14th long shots of the year. Andy Pages would hit a consolation home run in the ninth for the champions as the game ended, 6-1.

Mets vs. Dodgers recent form and records

The Metropolitans sit atop the NL East standings with a 39-23 record. Although the team holds a 15-16 record away from home, they've established good momentum in the series against the Dodgers. In addition, the squad has only lost two of its last 10 games which it will carry in the following series against the Rockies.

For the Dodgers, they're now just a game ahead of the Padres in the NL West penthouse suite. Although they've established a dominant 22-11 record at home this year, Dave Roberts' men have just won five of the last 10 fixtures with a tough schedule ahead including the Cardinals, Padres, and Giants.

Mets vs. Dodgers odds

Money Line: NYM (+117), LAD (-127)

Run Spread: NYM +1.5 (-175), LAD -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: O 9.5 (-119), U 9.5 (-101)

Mets vs. Dodgers injuries

NYM injury report

Nick Madrigal (3B): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Mark Vientos (3B): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Sean Manaea (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)

Jose Siri (CF): 10-day IL (tibia)

Frankie Montas (SP): 60-day IL (lat)

Drew Smith (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

A.J. Minter (RP): 60-day IL (lat)

Jessie Winker (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Brooks Raley (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

LAD injury report

Roki Sasaki (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)

Tyler Glasnow (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Blake Snell (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Emmet Sheehan (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Gavin Stone (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

River Ryan (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Kirby Yates (RP): 15-day IL (hamstring)

Michael Kopech (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Evan Phillips (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Brusdar Graterol (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Blake Treinen (RP): 60-day IL (forearm)

Mets vs. Dodgers projected lineup

NYM projected lineup

Francisco Lindor (SS)

Brandon Nimmo (LF)

Juan Soto (RF)

Pete Alonso (1B)

Jared Young (DH)

Brett Baty (3B)

Tyrone Taylor (CF)

Jeff McNeil (2B)

Francisco Alvarez (C)

David Peterson (SP, 4-2 | 2.69 ERA | 59 K)

Los Angeles Dodgers projected lineup

Shohei Ohtani (DH)

Mookie Betts (SS)

Will Smith (C)

Freddie Freeman (1B)

Teoscar Hernandez (RF)

Andy Pages (LF)

Tommy Edman (CF)

Kike Hernandez (3B)

Miguel Rojas (2B)

Landon Knack (SP, 3-2 | 4.58 ERA | 34 K)

Mets vs. Dodgers picks and game prediction

With momentum on their side, the Mets are favored in Game 4 against the Dodgers. With that being said, David Peterson's 2.69 ERA would be tested against the high-octane offense of the champions. Still though, New York should edge out L.A. in the battle of NL juggernauts.

Run Line: NYM +1.5 (-175)

Total Runs: U 8.5 (-101)

Prediction: NYM wins, 4-2

