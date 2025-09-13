  • home icon
Mets vs. Rangers: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 13, 2025

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 13, 2025 06:59 GMT
Mets vs. Rangers: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 13, 2025

The New York Mets will look to snap their seven-game losing streak when they face the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Citi Field. The Rangers won Friday's game 8-3, on the back of a strong outing from Jacob deGrom and six runs in the first inning off Jonah Tung.

Texas will send Patrick Corbin on the mound. The left-hander is 7-9 with a 4.36 ERA this season. Meanwhile, the Mets will have Brandon Sproat on the hill.

Mets vs. Rangers: Game 2 Betting Odds

Moneyline: Mets -160 to -165.

Run Line: Mets −1.5

Over/Under (Total Runs): Around 8.5.

Mets vs. Rangers: Game 2 Injury report

Mets

  • Tyrone Taylor, Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Luis Torrens, Forearm contusion, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Drew Smith, Tommy John surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Christian Scott, Tommy John surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  • Nick Madrigal, Fractured shoulder (non-throwing), 60-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season
  • Danny Young, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  • A.J. Minter, Lat surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  • Tylor Megill, Sprained elbow, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Griffin Canning, Ruptured Achilles' tendon, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  • Max Kranick, Flexor tendon surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  • Dedniel Núñez, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  • Jesse Winker, Back inflammation, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  • Frankie Montas, Elbow surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
Expected lineup

  1. SS F. Lindor S
  2. RF Juan Soto L
  3. 1B Pete Alonso R
  4. 3B Mark Vientos R
  5. LF B. Nimmo L
  6. DH S. Marte R
  7. C F. Alvarez R
  8. 2B Jeff McNeil L
  9. CF Jose Siri R

Rangers

  • Sam Haggerty, Ankle inflammation, 10-Day IL, Rehab assignment (9/12)
  • Marcus Semien, Fractured foot (third metatarsal) / lisfranc sprain, 10-Day IL, Out 4-6 weeks
  • Corey Seager, Appendectomy, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Adolis García, Strained quad, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Nathan Eovaldi, Strained shoulder (rotator cuff), 15-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season
  • Danny Coulombe, Shoulder fatigue, 15-Day IL, Rehab assignment (9/12)
  • Josh Sborz, Shoulder surgery (debridement procedure), 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  • Tyler Mahle, Strained shoulder (rotator cuff), 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (9/2)
  • Cody Bradford, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  • Jon Gray, Thoracic outlet syndrome, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  • Evan Carter, Fractured wrist (right), 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
Expected lineup

  1. SS Josh Smith L
  2. LF W. Langford R
  3. DH Joc Pederson L
  4. 1B Jake Burger R
  5. 3B Josh Jung R
  6. C K. Higashioka R
  7. RF A. Osuna L
  8. 2B Cody Freeman R
  9. CF M. Helman R

Mets vs. Rangers: Game 2 Prediction & Picks

The Mets are losing for far too long. The offense will come together at some time and Rangers ace Patrick Corbin my suffer the brunt of it. Expect the Mets to win a tight game here.

Score Prediction: Mets win 5-3

Best Picks

  • Under 8.5 runs
  • Run line: Mets -1.5
Edited by Krutik Jain
