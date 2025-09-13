Mets vs. Rangers: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 13, 2025

The New York Mets will look to snap their seven-game losing streak when they face the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Citi Field. The Rangers won Friday's game 8-3, on the back of a strong outing from Jacob deGrom and six runs in the first inning off Jonah Tung.

Texas will send Patrick Corbin on the mound. The left-hander is 7-9 with a 4.36 ERA this season. Meanwhile, the Mets will have Brandon Sproat on the hill.

Mets vs. Rangers: Game 2 Betting Odds

Moneyline: Mets -160 to -165.

Run Line: Mets −1.5

Over/Under (Total Runs): Around 8.5.

Mets vs. Rangers: Game 2 Injury report

Mets

Tyrone Taylor, Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return

Luis Torrens, Forearm contusion, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return

Drew Smith, Tommy John surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Christian Scott, Tommy John surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Nick Madrigal, Fractured shoulder (non-throwing), 60-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season

Danny Young, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

A.J. Minter, Lat surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Tylor Megill, Sprained elbow, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Griffin Canning, Ruptured Achilles' tendon, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Max Kranick, Flexor tendon surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Dedniel Núñez, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Jesse Winker, Back inflammation, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Frankie Montas, Elbow surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Expected lineup

SS F. Lindor S RF Juan Soto L 1B Pete Alonso R 3B Mark Vientos R LF B. Nimmo L DH S. Marte R C F. Alvarez R 2B Jeff McNeil L CF Jose Siri R

Rangers

Sam Haggerty, Ankle inflammation, 10-Day IL, Rehab assignment (9/12)

Marcus Semien, Fractured foot (third metatarsal) / lisfranc sprain, 10-Day IL, Out 4-6 weeks

Corey Seager, Appendectomy, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return

Adolis García, Strained quad, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return

Nathan Eovaldi, Strained shoulder (rotator cuff), 15-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season

Danny Coulombe, Shoulder fatigue, 15-Day IL, Rehab assignment (9/12)

Josh Sborz, Shoulder surgery (debridement procedure), 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Tyler Mahle, Strained shoulder (rotator cuff), 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (9/2)

Cody Bradford, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Jon Gray, Thoracic outlet syndrome, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Evan Carter, Fractured wrist (right), 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Expected lineup

SS Josh Smith L LF W. Langford R DH Joc Pederson L 1B Jake Burger R 3B Josh Jung R C K. Higashioka R RF A. Osuna L 2B Cody Freeman R CF M. Helman R

Mets vs. Rangers: Game 2 Prediction & Picks

The Mets are losing for far too long. The offense will come together at some time and Rangers ace Patrick Corbin my suffer the brunt of it. Expect the Mets to win a tight game here.

Score Prediction: Mets win 5-3

Best Picks

Under 8.5 runs

Run line: Mets -1.5

