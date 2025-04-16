Mets vs. Twins: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 16, MLB 2025

The New York Mets and Minnesota Twins conclude their three-game series on Wednesday. New York won the opener, but Minnesota won Tuesday night.

The first two games of this series have not been highly competitive, but plenty of big stars are on the field. Here is a look at all of the odds for this game, and some predictions that should be made.

Mets vs. Twins prediction:

Juan Soto in action for the New York Mets. (Credits: IMAGN)

Juan Soto - who homered in two straight games for the New York Mets - is enduring a slow start to his 2025 season but is expected to be influential on Wednesday for a New York team - averaging just .214 this season - to up the ante in their offense.

Conversely, the Mets - despite having some quality options to get quick outs - have not yet named a starting pitcher for Wednesday's series finale which could create some issues.

The Minnesota Twins are just 6-12 through the first 18 games of the season, and they need to find a way to turn things around. Scoring six runs in the win on Tuesday night should give them some momentum ahead of this matchup.

David Festa - who did not allow a run in his first start of the season - will make the start for the Twins in the series decider. Festa - with a career ERA of 4.57 - should give the Twins a solid outing and will play a key role in winning at Target Field.

Prediction: Minnesota Twins 6, New York Mets 4

Mets vs. Twins odds:

Money Line: New York Mets EVEN, Minnesota Twins -120

Run Spread: Mets -1.5 (+160), Twins +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN), Under 8.5 (-120)

Mets vs. Twins injuries:

New York Mets injury report:

Francisco Alvarez (C): 10-Day IL (Fractured left hamate bone)

Jose Siri (OF): Week-to-week (Fractured left tibia)

Sean Manaea (LHP): 15-Day IL (Strained oblique)

Frankie Montas (RHP): 15-Day IL (Lat strain)

Minnesota Twins injury report:

Carlos Correa (SS): Day-to-Day (Sore left wrist)

Matt Wallner (OF): Day-to-day (Left hamstring)

Pablo Lopez (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hamstring)

Mets vs. Twins picks:

Harrison Bader in action during a baseball game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Expect another game in this series to be decided by more than one run, and the Twins will pick up another win. The Mets have had a good start to the season, but they won't have the pitching to win this one.

Money Line: Minnesota Twins -120

Run Spread: Twins +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-120)

