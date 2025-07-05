Mets vs. Yankees: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 5, 2025

The New York Mets pulled off a come-from-behind victory against the New York Yankees in the series opener. The Mets' win came on the back of a strong offence that carried the weight of an understaffed pitching.

With the loss, the Yankees have now lost five straight games and six of their last seven. They are currently 2.0 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who lead the AL East.

The Mets have now won three straight games, including their previous series against the Milwaukee Brewers. It comes at a much-needed time after they lost the top position in the NL East to the Philadelphia Phillies, 0.5 games ahead, in July.

Mets vs. Yankees Game 2: Betting Odds & Weather

Date & Time: July 5, Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Money Line: Yankees -150

Over/Under: Over 8.5 runs

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 85 degrees F, 0% chance of precipitation, Wind 10 mph R-L

Mets vs. Yankees Game 2: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Mets

Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (illness),

Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (elbow),

Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder),

Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles),

Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (side),

Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin),

Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow),

Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow),

Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring),

Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow),

A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat),

Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique),

Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees

Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (forearm),

Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique),

Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique),

Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle),

Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow),

Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Expected Lineups

Mets

SS F. Lindor [S] DH S. Marte [R] RF Juan Soto [L] 1B Pete Alonso [R] LF B. Nimmo [L] 3B Mark Vientos [R] C Luis Torrens [R] CF T. Taylor [R] 2B Jeff McNeil [L]

Yankees

CF T. Grisham [L] LF C. Bellinger [L] RF Aaron Judge [R] DH G. Stanton [R] 3B J. Chisholm [L] 1B P. Goldschmidt [R] SS A. Volpe [R] C Austin Wells [L] 2B DJ LeMahieu [R]

Mets vs. Yankees Game 2: Prediction and Picks

An understaffed and injured Mets pitching lineup will have its work cut out again. Frankie Montas (0-1, 6.00 ERA) would look for an inspirational performance to outduel Yankees' Carlos Rodon (9-5, 2.95 ERA).

On the offensive side, Juan Soto will once again be a factor. He was a triple short of a cycle in the series opener. Moreover, Pete Alonso continues to do well, with four RBIs in the last 10 games from the Mets' cleanup setup.

For the Bombers, Cody Bellinger is on a 10-game hitting streak. while Aaron Judge has hit four homers in the last 10 games.

The Mets have a 24-8 record when they hit two or more homers, while the Yankees are 23-13 when they do not give up a home run. Thus, if they are able to contain the Mets, they will prove the odds right.

Picks: Yankees -150, Over 9 runs

Prediction: Yankees 6, Mets 5

