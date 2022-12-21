Mets vs Yankees: Which New York team has the better rotation in 2023?

The New York Mets and the New York Yankees are the two biggest-spending teams this season, and they are also two of the richest teams. With great wealth comes access to highly skilled players, as both teams demonstrate.

Both teams have made some big moves to improve their already very competent pitching rotations. The two teams understand that their electric offenses are only effective when they can rely on a strong pitching rotation. Today, we are going to compare the pitching rotations of the two New York teams.

First, let's take a look at the Mets. Not to mention their signing of big-rig Justin Verlander would be impossible. Verlander, who won the Cy Young Award last season at the age of 39, signed a two-year deal worth $43 million.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Kate Upton was in attendance for Justin Verlander's introduction as a Met, along with their daughter Genevieve. Kate Upton was in attendance for Justin Verlander's introduction as a Met, along with their daughter Genevieve. https://t.co/3xJIkE5DOK

"Kate Upton was in attendance for Justin Verlander's introduction as a Met, along with their daughter Genevieve." - SNY Mets

Verlander's annual contract value ties him with teammate Max Scherzer. Scherzer had a record of 11-5 with an ERA of 2.29 in the first year of a three-year contract with the New York Mets.

Backing up Verlander and Scherzer in the rotation will be Jose Quintana, who has signed with the Mets. Quintana played for the St. Louis Cardinals last season. Finally, the addition of three-time NPB All-Star Kodai Senga is bound to round out the Mets rotation rather nicely.

Up in the Bronx, the pitching is just as profficient. Then 27-year-old Nestor Cortes had a huge 2022 season, breaking out with a record of 12-4 and an ERA of 2.44 to be named for his first All-Star appearance. Watch out for Cortes to become one of the most dominant MLB pitchers very soon.

Gerrit Cole had a rocky start to the 2022 season for the New York Yankees, but was obviously one of the best in the business when it ended. Cole had a league-best 33 starts and finished with an ERA of 13-8 and an ERA of 3.50.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ All 237 of Carlos Rodon's strikeouts from last season All 237 of Carlos Rodon's strikeouts from last season https://t.co/n1nEcv6du7

"All 237 of Carlos Rodon's strikeouts from last season" - Gabe

The Yankees also made a big signing with starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. Prior to the deal, Rodon was one of the hottest free agent pitchers this season. He had a record of 14-8 with an ERA of 2.88 last year. He signed with the Yankees for $162 million over six seasons.

Although both teams have unbelievable pitching, it is fair to say that the Mets have the edge. The last team to boast both Scherzer and Verlander were the Detroit Tigers from 2010 to 2014, and they won their division every season in that period.

Money talks for the New York Mets and New York Yankees

Although both teams are paying hefty sums by way of MLB luxury taxes for their star-studded rosters, the deep pockets of these teams make it possible. However, with the amount of money being spent in the Big Apple, fans will want to see some concrete results.

