Mexican-American band Grupo Frontera shows team spirit by rocking Rangers jersey at 2023 tour concert

Mexican-American band Grupo Frontera from Edinburg, Texas was seen donning Texas Rangers jerseys while on their 2023 El Comienzo Tour.

Grupo Frontera 🤝 World Champs - rangers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alberto "Beto" Acosta, Julian Peña Jr., Juan Javier Cantú, Carlos Guerrero, Carlos Zamora and Adelaido make up the band. In 2019, they started recording locally and released renditions of songs from the Latin pop and norteño genres. The band's first top-five Billboard Hot 100 hit came in 2023.

Frontera honored the victorious team by taking the stage wearing Rangers jerseys following the Texas Rangers' 5-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 to win the World Series for the first time in the franchise's 63-year existence.

Rangers celebrations after winning the title

On Friday, Rangers supporters gathered in Arlington's streets to commemorate the team's first World Series victory. Starting in the entertainment sector south of Globe Life Field, the course made a 1.9-mile circular round.

Expand Tweet

People are lining the streets all around Arlington. #4theRangers #WentAndTookIt -Fox4

The team's postseason song, "Higher" by Creed, began to play while players alternated in raising the trophy aloft. The Rangers squad promised the fans that winning the World Series would now be the franchise's new benchmark.

Adolis Garcia addresses crowd at Texas Rangers World Series victory parade - FOX4

For Corey Seager, who previously won the MVP award for the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, it was a complete circle moment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Globe Life Field, the Rangers' home stadium, served as the postseason neutral site and the championship was won there. Although Seager was not allowed to take part in the parade that year, his speech this time around was undoubtedly the highlight of the Rangers' celebrations.

Expand Tweet

"Everybody was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn't win the World Series. I guess we will never know." COREY SEAGER WITH THE MIC DROP - MLBONFOX

During the 2023 postseason, Seager batted .318 with a 1.133 OPS, six home runs and 12 RBIs. Notably, the only position players in MLB history to win MVP of the World Series twice are him and Reggie Jackson.