Mexico’s Monterrey seizes $395,000,000 World Cup opportunity with state-of-the-art national stadium to host baseball & soccer spectacles

Mexico is constructing a $395,000,000 state-of-the-art stadium in Monterrey, the capital city of Nuevo León. The South American giant is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the United States of America and Canada. And the stadium is set to be used for soccer's most significant competition and baseball games.

In 2019, the CEO of Juego de Pelota, César O. Esparza, proposed to host soccer and baseball games after the stadium in Monterrey was complete. This stadium will be the home of the Tigres soccer club and will host NFL exhibition games.

Juego de Pelota is also focusing on the Sustainable Yucatan Stadium (ESY), Mérida, which it believes will change the landscape of stadiums in South America. It will be the first stadium to host soccer and baseball with an extraordinary technological rotation solution.

This will reportedly help promote the realization of a first-division soccer franchise in Mérida and also will draw the MLB regular season games back to the Mexican city.

The Monterrey stadium will house a projected capacity of 80,000 fans. It will host one of the two opening ceremonies of the 2026 FIFA WC. The other ceremony will be hosted by Canada as planned by 'United 2026', the organization leading the North American WC proposal.

Mexico City will host Yankees for the first time in 55 years for exhibition series

The New York Yankees will play in Mexico City for the first time in 55 years. They will face the Diablos Rojos del México for an exhibition series. The games are scheduled on March 24th and 25th during the Bronx Bomber's Spring Training.

The last time the Yankees faced Diablos was back in 1968. Yankees legends like Mickey Mantle had faced the Diablos in Mexico City then. Fans should expect a lot from stars like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto in the upcoming matchup.

