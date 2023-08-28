Michael Brantley Injury Update: Astros $12,000,000 star slugger’s MLB return is reportedly imminent

It appears that Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is finally nearing a return to the lineup. According to Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart, there is a realistic shot that the veteran outfielder could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday. The five-time All-Star is currently with the club in Boston and could be activated from the IL for Tuesday's matchup against the Red Sox.

Michael Brantley could be activated tomorrow

Michael Brantley has not appeared in a game since June 26, 2022, after suffering a shoulder injury. After further testing, the shoulder injury turned out to be more severe than initially thought, resulting in Brantley undergoing surgery to repair a tear in his right labrum.

It was clear that the veteran outfielder would not be ready for the beginning of the 2023 regular season, however, the team was optimistic that he would have been able to return to the team by now.

It appeared the veteran outfielder was nearing a return to the Houston Astros earlier this summer, however, Brantley suffered another setback. During his comeback bid, the outfielder experienced inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder, forcing the team to shut him down indefinitely.

Brantley will start tonight as the DH for the Space Cowboys.

Earlier in August, Brantley began a rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The former Silver Slugger Award winner was electric during his rehab. In seven games, Brantley produced a dazzling .348 batting average with a home run and seven RBIs. He also drew four walks without a single strikeout.

There is no guarantee that Michael Brantley will be an everyday player for the Astros when he returns

The Houston Astros may have the luxury of having a five-time All-Star as a depth option when Brantley is officially activated from the 60-day IL. It's unclear what his role will be when he returns to the team as the club has enjoyed productive seasons from the likes of Chas McCormick and Mauricio Dubon.

There is a chance that he could spend time at designated hitter as well given the amount of time he has been away from the team. Someone is going to lose playing time when Brantley returns with Dubon, McCormick, Jake Meyers, and Jose Abreu all potentially entering a platoon role.