Michael Brantley Injury Update: Latest health status and updated recovery timeline of Houston Astros veteran

When the Houston Astros resigned outfielder Michael Brantley to a 2-year, $32 million extension in 2018, fans believed that the right call was made by the front office. Now, they are wondering where the former MVP finalist has been.

In 2019, his first season in Houston, Brantley hit .311/.372/.503 with 22 home runs and 90 RBIs. After a sluggish 2020 season, Brantley was right back at it, hitting .311/.362/.437 with 8 home runs and 47 RBIs. He was named an All-Star as a member of the Houston Astros in both 2019 and 2021.

For the first 64 games of 2022, Michael Brantley was looking every bit as dominant as he had before. Now 35, Brantley hit .288 with 5 home runs and 26 RBIs, including a Grand Slam, before hitting the IL on account of shoulder discomfort on June 27, and did not return.

More than a year later, and Brantley still has not suited back up for the Houston Astros. Although he was re-signed to a one-year contract worth $12 million, fans have not even seen him this year.

This past April, Brantley was sent to Triple-A Sugarland for a rehab assignment, but was experiencing difficulty hitting. After going 6-for-24 across 9 games in the minors, Brantley was once again sent to the 60-day IL on June 23, 2023. There is currently no open knowledge regarding a potential return date.

A former AL doubles leader, Brantley was a longtime member of the Cleveland Indians before making the move to Houston. Renowned for his outfield speed, Brantley could also be routinely relied upon to swipe around twenty bags per season in his prime.

Could this be it for Michael Brantley?

Like many other elite speedsters before him, Brantley appears to have hit his limit. Years of tearing it up with some of the most awe-inspiring plays of recent MLB history has taken his toll.

With the Astros now sitting four games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West, the defending World Series champs need as much help as they can get. Thankfully, the likes of their big guns know what they're doing, because it's anyone's guess as to whether or not we will ever get to see outfielder Michael Brantley in the MLB ever again.

