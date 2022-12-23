Michael Conforto signs with the Giants: How does the outfielder's signing benefit San Francisco?

After much speculation, the San Francisco Giants announced the signing of Michael Conforto last night. The news comes in the middle of a disappointing and confusing offseason for the Giants and their fans.

What once looked like a lineup that would house both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa will now be anchored by Joc Pederson, Mitch Haninger and Brandon Crawford. While those are solid players, they are not exactly in the same tier as the reigning American League MVP, Aaron Judge.

While the team was unable to land some of their more ambitious targets, the Giants were able to add another low-risk, high-reward weapon by signing Michael Conforto to a two-year deal.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

"No hard feelings: The #SFGiants land free agent outfielder Michael Conforto to 2-year, $36 million contract as the last marquee free agent on the board." - Bob Nightengale

Conforto has been one of the most intriguing players on the open market this offseason, with several teams including the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays vying for the hard-hitting lefty's signature.

A productive player when healthy, Conforto has struggled to remain on the field in recent years, missing the entire 2022 season following surgery on his right shoulder.

He was always going to be an interesting gamble for whichever team signed him, as he has enjoyed a productive MLB career when he is on the field. However, given his injury track record, getting on the field may be easier said than done.

"The Giants have picked up Michael Conforto for 2 years, 36 million dollars. He hasn’t played since 2021 and even then his average was down to 232. W or L signing?" - GiantsMuse

During his last full season in 2021, Conforto hit 14 home runs and 55 RBIs for the New York Mets, while struggling to record consistent hits, finishing the season with a .232 batting average. While those numbers are below average at best, the veteran outfielder has been a force at the dish in the past.

From 2017-2020, Michael Conforto hit 97 home runs and 273 RBIs, while swinging a much more palpable .265 batting average, with a .864 OPS. If he can rediscover this form, he should thrive in the San Francisco Giants lineup, which could desperately use his production.

The Giants are the ideal fit for Michael Conforto

San Francisco may have been the ideal landing spot for Conforto as he looks to re-establish himself in the Majors. He will not only be given the opportunity to play almost every day but will also do so without the pressure of a true World Series contender.

While the Giants should remain a competitive team, if Conforto were to have signed with the New York Yankees or Toronto Blue Jays, he would have had to have performed like a star from day one.

"Giants' interest in Michael Conforto may come with complications https://trib.al/6uU9LgZ" - New York Post

With San Francisco giving him a two-year deal with an opt-out after the 2023 season, Conforto can play with less pressure and attempt to regain some of his value heading into the 2024 offseason.

