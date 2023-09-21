Yankees Pitcher Michael King excited fans with the news of his engagement to fiance Sheila Hill in 2023.

Here’s to forever!! 💍 - officialmikeking

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The couple frequently shares their photos on social media.

Had an incredible time with my incredible girl! Now it’s time to get back to work!! Swipe ➡️ to see me win The Masters - officialmikeking

Ready for the second half after some much needed R&R!! - offcialmikeking

A few days ago, Michael hinted at his impending wedding when he posted a photo of him and Sheila on Instagram with the caption "100 days until forever." Fans instantly took to Instagram to congratulate the duo.

100 days until forever! 🤍 - sheilahill

"Seriously cannot wait"

"The King and Queen"

"Counting down the seconds !!"

"Liiiiiterally can’t wait!!"

"That’s my bride. That’s my groom. 😍😍"

Source : Instagram

More about Michael King

King, born on May 25, 1995, attended Warwick, Rhode Island's Bishop Hendricken High School. He was an outfielder and pitcher for the school's baseball team, and in 2012, his junior year, he assisted the group in capturing the Division I state title.

King attended Boston College and played baseball for the Boston College Eagles after graduating from Bishop Hendricken in 2013. He participated in the Hyannis Harbor Hawks of the Cape Cod Baseball League's summer collegiate baseball season in 2015.

Prior to being promoted to the Batavia Muckdogs of the Class A-Short Season New York-Penn League and ultimately to the Greensboro Grasshoppers of the Class A South Atlantic League, he signed with and made his professional debut that season with the Gulf Coast Marlins of the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League.

All smiles this home stand!! Happy flight ✈️ - offcialmikekeing

King started the Yankees' 2022 season in the bullpen. On April 14, he recorded his first save in the big league. On July 22, 2022, King was out of a game against the Orioles due to an elbow injury.