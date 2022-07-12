“Might as well call it off he already won”, “3Pete for sure” - MLB fans speculate Mets star Pete Alonso potentially winning his third straight Home Run Derby

The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby is just one week away, and it is no surprise that Pete Alonso is the headline of the event. He has already won the past two Home Run Derby's in 2019 and 2021. He just announced that he is going for three in a row by competing in this year's Home Run Derby.

MLB @MLB Pete Alonso is back in the Home Run Derby!



Will we see a Three-Pete? Pete Alonso is back in the Home Run Derby!Will we see a Three-Pete? https://t.co/YNbKPzeVlE

In 2019, Alonso beat Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. by hitting 23 home runs in the final round. In total, he had 57 home runs which is the third most in derby history.

In 2021, he won again, beating Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini in the final round. Alonso hit 514 in this derby, the third longest in MLB StatCast history.

Although Alonso is known around the league for his success in the Home Run Derby, he is also having a terrific season this year. So far this season, Alonso is batting .273 with an .881 OPS.

He also has 23 home runs, the fifth-most in the MLB and 70 RBI's which leads all of baseball. He has been the driving force for the New York Mets, who are in first place in the National League East.

Pete Alonso is known throughout his career for hitting home runs, having hit 53 in his rookie season, the most ever by a rookie. He also has 129 home runs already in his short career, among the most in the amount of games he has played.

Since Alonso has won the last two home run derbys in epic fashion, it is no surprise that he is the front runner in this year's Home Run Derby. Major League Baseball fans knew this, and were hyped to see Alonso announce that he is going to participate this year. Here's what MLB fans had to say about Pete Alonso and this year's home run derby.

MLB fans are excited to see Pete Alonso go for his third home run derby win

The general consensus is that Alonso is going to win the Home Run Derby.

This fan mentions how the betting line for Alonso is going to be a lock.

However, some fans do not believe Alonso can win for a third time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far