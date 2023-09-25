Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas had a hilarious moment during Sunday's encounter against the San Francisco Giants, making a sharp play during between an in-game interview. The Dodgers went on to win the game 3-2, extending their lead at the top of the NL West by 14 games. Rojas was exceptional in defence and didn't let his interview duties distract him as he excused himself to make an impresive play in the second inning.

Miguel Rojas was originally signed as an free agent by the Cincinnati Reds in 2006 and later signed with the Dodgers in 2012 for whom he went on to make his major league debut in 2014. After a long spell of over six years with the Miami Marlins, he was traded back to the Dodgers ahead of the 2023 season. The 34-year-old has proved to be a solid addition for them this year.

Rojas provided one of the funniest moments of the game on Sunday when he was mic'd up in the top of the second inning with the score tied at 2-2. He excused himself in the middle of the interview to make a beautiful play and deny a single for the Giants.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sorry guys, I need to make this play real quick," said Rojas to the broadcasters while making the play.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chris Taylor ensures victory as Miguel Rojas keeps the defence tight

While Miguel Rojas showed his defensive prowess to help the Los Angeles Dodgers contain the San Francisco Giants bats, Chris Taylor came up with the goods in the tenth inning to win the game. While the Dodgers took an early lead thanks to James Outman's two-run homer, the Giants came back to tie the score in the fifth.

The game was finally settled in the bottom of the tenth when Taylor hit a walk-off single to secure the game for the Dodgers, completing the series win. The Dodgers now have seven games remaining in the MLB regular season before they kick-off the postseason.