Mike Trout High School Records: From Millville to the Majors

Mike Trout is regarded as one of the most profilific players in the modern game of baseball. The Los Angeles Angels slugger is known for his supreme batting abilities and is an absolute sparkplug in center field.

Trout is a three-time AL MVP. He won the prestigious recognition in 2014, 2016 and 2019. Trout also won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2012, after finishing the season with 30 home runs and a batting average of .326.

But where did it all begin for Mike Trout? He certainly showed exceptional baseball ability long before his career took him to the fields of the MLB.

Trout was born in 1991 in Vineland, New Jersey. He began at Millville High School in 2005, where he was quickly recognized as a baseball phenom. In his senior year, it became clear that Trout would be one of the best.

Trout hit .531 in his senior year at Millville High School, meaning that he registered a hit in more than half of his plate appearances. Going along with his other-worldly batting average, Trout hit 18 home runs in 81-at bats that season. Also, as a pitcher, he was insane. Trout once pitched an 18-strikeout no-hitter, a New Jersey high school baseball record. He was named to the All-American high school team later that year.

This notoriety at Millville HS earned him the credence of being part of the first MLB Draft class to be televised. Trout was drafted by the Angels alongside Randal Grichuk, who was a teammate on his All-American high school team.

Trout went on to play his first game for the Angels on July 8, 2011 against the Seattle Mariners. A little over two weeks later, on July 24, Trout hit his first home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Trout holds the record for Millville High School in every category and remains the best player to ever emerge from their program. Trout still visits and checks in on his old stomping grounds whenever he can.

Mike Trout needs to step it up for the Los Angeles Angels

Although Trout has amassed a historic personal resume, he will need to do more if he wants to keep his place in the hearts of Angels fans. The Angels lost out on a playoff spot for the eighth straight season in 2022. As good as Trout may be, it may not matter if he has nothing to show for it.

