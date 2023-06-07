Mental health is one of the most important issues faced by a lot of people today. Mike Trout, a star with the LA Angels, is well aware of the value of mental wellness. Trout became aware of mental health difficulties after his brother-in-law Aaron Cox, 24, committed suicide in 2018 at the age of 24. Trout and his wife, Jessica, have made it their mission to aid those who are having mental health issues as a result.

The three-time American League MVP and ten-time All-Star Trout announced on Twitter on Sunday that he will represent mental wellness as part of MLB Together. Later, on Tuesday, he explained to MLB.com why it holds such significance for him.

Trout said,

“I lost somebody really close to me and went through it with my brother-in-law Aaron. It was obviously a tough situation. So to be able to say that and talk to them and give them some help, and let people know they’re not alone, it means a lot to me.”

Trout wished to do even more to dispel any stigmas associated with people who experience conditions like anxiety or depression. He wanted to raise awareness about mental health. Hence, he made the decision to collaborate with Major League Baseball and oversee their initiatives.

Mike Trout promoted suicide awareness

After the death of his brother-in-law, Mike Trout started promoting suicide awareness two years later. The family collaborated with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the clothing brand Tiny Turnip to pay tribute to Jessica Trout's younger brother Aaron Cox.

Mike Trout announced in a tweet that his brother-in-law committed suicide in August 2018. Cox was 24 at the time of death, and no cause of death was given.

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels player

Trout tweeted,

“We lost Aaron in 2018 to suicide. Over the past years since that tragic day, we’ve learned that struggles with mental health are far too common... we hope and pray this collaboration touches the lives of even just one precious soul.”

The Trout family collaborated with Tiny Turnip and launched an initiative, "Your game isn't over yet", with the semicolon serving as the symbol for suicide prevention.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention receives 100% from the sale of a variety of t-shirts, coffee cups, and other memorabilia. The design includes a baseball with inspirational quotation stitches and a glove with a semicolon on it.

