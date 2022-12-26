Mike Trout salary: How much is the Angels superstar set to get paid in 2023?

Mike Trout is one of the best players in the world. His trophy case includes a Rookie of the Year Award, multiple Silver Slugger Awards, and three MVP honors. Indeed, there does not seem to be much that Trout cannot do.

Trout has been with the Angels since making his debut in the 2012 season. A decade later, he is still as dominant as ever. This past season on the Los Angeles Angels, Trout hit 40 home runs and 80 RBIs, earning him the 9th Silver Slugger Award of his career.

In 2019, the Angels showed how valuable they believe Trout to be. Trout inked a deal with the team for $426 million over the next 12 years. The signing made Trout the highest-paid player at the time, with an annual contract value of $35.5 million.

Trout is still in line to earn $35.5 million again in 2023, and will be for every year until 2030. Hopefully this year, he will have something to show Angels fans in return.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Mike Trout announced that he will play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic & be Captain of Team USA Mike Trout announced that he will play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic & be Captain of Team USA 🌎🇺🇸 https://t.co/aqbPkItz3q

Mike Trout and the Angels had a disappointing 2022

Although Trout himself has proven to be a lethal offensive ingredient for his team, the Angels have seen better days. Despite having Mike Trout and pitcher-hitter phenomenon Shohei Ohtani, the Angels still just can't seem to win.

The team had a dismal 13-game losing streak in June 2022 that all but shut the door on their season. By the time the bleeding had ended, the Los Angeles Angels had been surpassed by their divisional foe, the Houston Astros.

In fact, the team has only been to the postseason once with Mike Trout, and that happened all the way back in 2014. Fans in southern California are beginning to lose their patience with their local baseball team.

Arte Moreno, the owner of the Angels, appears to be in the early stages of selling the team. This means that a new regime might not feel as inclined to dish out some of the big contracts that we saw under Moreno. Either way, Trout knows how much he is going to be making for a considerable amount of time.

