Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been candid about his battles with mental illness and has urged others to get help. To raise awareness, he teamed up with golfing star Tiger Woods and tennis legend Serena Williams among other well-known figures.

This is the exact message that these sports figures seek to convey. And as the first week of August ends, Trout is having a memorable day with his family. He is back with a new episode of "Your Game Isn't Over Yet" to urge everyone to treat themselves more kindly.

The 31-year-old posted an Instagram video saying, “You never know who’s out there struggling. It’s tough to think about this.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mike Trout's family life was upended in 2018 when he lost his best buddy and brother-in-law to suicide. Trout posted a joint blog post with Tiny Turnip to reduce the frequency of similar instances rather than increase them.

More about 'Your Game Isn't Over Yet' - An initiative by Mike Trout

Mike Trout's "Your Game Isn't Over Yet" campaign, a meaningful partnership with Tiny Turnip, was launched on August 5 in honor of Aaron's birthday. The best friend and brother-in-law of MLB player Mike Trout died by suicide.

The initiative is focused on bringing attention to mental health issues and suicide. This is an important cause as it remembers Aaron, the loving brother of Jess and Mike. With this effort, they hope to help people in need and eliminate the stigma associated with mental health problems.

The launch of it spurred fantastic discussions and served as a reminder of how crucial it is to end the stigma and silence. This year, they returned with fresh art—a "home plate" covered in the names of people who have passed away, a moving reminder of the help and assistance offered to those in need.

Every transaction will result in a 100% donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), helping to fund their advocacy and research projects.