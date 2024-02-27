“Mike Trout takes HGH for a ‘thyroid’ condition" - When 11x All-Star outfielder was wildly accused by ex-Yankees legend Scott Brosius' son

Mike Trout is one of the biggest names in the world of MLB. The player has been known for his performance on the pitch and has mesmerized his fans with it. However, at one point, it was speculated that the Angels star was using human growth hormones (HGH).

However, following the fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-steal scandal, the MLB commissioner’s office shot down this speculation about Trout and the players' association. But even though the league flunked off such speculations, some still believed he was guilty of using it. Legendary Yankee Scott Brosius' son, David Brosius, was one of them.

In January 2020, David, via his Instagram post, publicly accused the 11-time All-Star of using his medical condition as a loophole to take HGH. He also speculated that the league knew everything but looked the other way around because Trout was their 'best player.' His post read (via Bleacher Report):

“If you want to read something better, Mike Trout takes HGH for a ‘thyroid’ condition. It’s a loophole he found and the MLB doesn’t make it public because they don’t want fans knowing their best player is on HGH. But people within know.”

However, this didn't go so well for the Brosius. He faced much backlash and criticism for his wild accusations towards the 9-time Silver Slugger winner. The next day, he deleted the post and apologized for what he said about the player.

"The statement in question was taken from a conversation where I was explaining how there are certain situations in which actions that would usually be against the rules and considered cheating, are deemed okay for medical or other reasons, thus not cheating.

"The example I used of Mike Trout does not stem from information from my Dad or sources within the MLB and has no evidence behind it. I had no intention of this becoming an accusation against Mike Trout or causing the uproar it did...I would like to sincerely apologize to him and his family for the unfair statement I made and the negative fallout it has had on them."

Mike Trout refutes possible move away from Angels

Mike Trout has flunked off possibilities of leaving Angles in a trade move. The 32-year-old has been his team's biggest star ever since joining in 2011.

According to reports, Trout dismissed any idea of him leaving the Angels clubhouse soon. He has made it clear that he has no current intentions to make a trade move until the end of his contract. However, he has kept doors open for every option. Talking about his future at the club, the star said:

"The easy way out is just ask for a trade," Trout said (via ESPN). "There might be a time. Maybe. I really haven't thought about this. But when I signed that contract, I'm loyal. I want to win a championship here.

"The overall picture of winning a championship or getting to the playoffs here is bigger satisfaction [than] bailing out and just taking an easy way out. So, I think that's been my mindset. Maybe down the road if something's changed, but that's been my mindset ever since the trade speculations came up."

With the new season starting in a few more days and the Spring Training ongoing, Trout will look forward to starting on a good note and helping his team reach success and win the championship he desperately longs for.

