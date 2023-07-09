Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Milwaukee Brewers Draft Picks 2023: Full list of Brewers selections

Milwaukee Brewers Draft Picks 2023: Full list of Brewers selections

By Amlan Sanyal
Modified Jul 09, 2023 20:21 GMT
Milwaukee Brewers look to strengthen their bullpen
Milwaukee Brewers look to strengthen their bullpen

The Milwaukee Brewers go into the 2023 draft with high hopes of bolstering their farm system. Milwaukeee has a bonus pool of $4,021,400 and possesses the 18th pick in the first round.

Milwaukee Brewers Picks by Round

  • Round 1, Pick 18
  • Competitive Balance Round A 33
  • Round 2, Pick 54
  • Round 3, Pick 87
  • Round 4, Pick 119
  • Round 5, Pick 155
  • Round 6, Pick 182
  • Round 7, Pick 212
  • Round 8, Pick 242
  • Round 9, Pick 272
  • Round 10, Pick 302
  • Round 11, Pick
  • Round 12, Pick
  • Round 13, Pick
  • Round 14, Pick
  • Round 15, Pick
  • Round 16, Pick
  • Round 17, Pick
  • Round 18, Pick
  • Round 19, Pick
  • Round 20, Pick
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!

Quick Links

Edited by Amlan Sanyal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...