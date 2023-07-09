Milwaukee Brewers Draft Picks 2023: Full list of Brewers selections

The Milwaukee Brewers go into the 2023 draft with high hopes of bolstering their farm system. Milwaukeee has a bonus pool of $4,021,400 and possesses the 18th pick in the first round.

Milwaukee Brewers Picks by Round

Round 1, Pick 18

Competitive Balance Round A 33

Round 2, Pick 54

Round 3, Pick 87

Round 4, Pick 119

Round 5, Pick 155

Round 6, Pick 182

Round 7, Pick 212

Round 8, Pick 242

Round 9, Pick 272

Round 10, Pick 302

Round 11, Pick

Round 12, Pick

Round 13, Pick

Round 14, Pick

Round 15, Pick

Round 16, Pick

Round 17, Pick

Round 18, Pick

Round 19, Pick

Round 20, Pick

Poll : 0 votes