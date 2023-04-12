Byron Buxton is hurt. Again.
The one-time budding superstar center fielder of the Minnesota Twins, now relegated to designated hitter duty in order to try to keep him healthy, was injured again in a collision with Chicago White Sox second baseman Lynyn Sosa during Wednesday's matinee between the two clubs.
Buxton remained motionless on the field for several minutes after running into Sosa, who was fielding an infield grounder off the bat of Twins' hitter Nick Gordon.
Sosa was shaken but returned to his feet and remained in the game. Buxton was helped to his feet after several anxious minutes, but did not return to action.
Byron Buxton has played over 100 games in a season just once in his nine-year career — that occurred in 2017 when he managed to remain on the field for 140 games. He appeared in 92 games in 2022 — tied for the second-most in his career — although his playing time was nearly split between outfield and DH.
Buxton is a mercurial talent for the Twins. His talent was apparent as a prospect as many compared him to Mike Trout when in the minor leagues — Buxton and Trout both played for Single-A Cedar Rapids at different times before their major league debuts.
However, Buxton's ability to contribute at a major league level has constantly been short-circuted by an endless string of trip to the injured list since his 2015 debut.
The majority of Buxton's trips to the IL have been due to collision-related causes. There are many video clips throughout cyberspace that feature him running into a wall or another player. Those collisions have almost always meant a loss of his availability for several weeks or months.
Byron Buxton has often been accused of lacking on-field awareness. While his effort is rarely questioned, his zeal to make a play either offensively or defensively has often come at great cost to his health. Buxton is not a burly, stocky player, and his rail-thin frame often leads to a general feeling that he is fragile.
There are some things in life that are unavoidable. Unfortunately for the Twins, Buxton injuries have made the list.
Byron Buxton earned first All-Star trip in 2022
Despite hitting just .224 last season, Byron Buxton earned his first All-Star Game appearance in 2022 in the midst of a career-high 28 home run season. For his career, he is a .245 hitter with 100 homers and 260 RBIs.