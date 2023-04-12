Byron Buxton is hurt. Again.

The one-time budding superstar center fielder of the Minnesota Twins, now relegated to designated hitter duty in order to try to keep him healthy, was injured again in a collision with Chicago White Sox second baseman Lynyn Sosa during Wednesday's matinee between the two clubs.

Buxton remained motionless on the field for several minutes after running into Sosa, who was fielding an infield grounder off the bat of Twins' hitter Nick Gordon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sosa was shaken but returned to his feet and remained in the game. Buxton was helped to his feet after several anxious minutes, but did not return to action.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander Oh no. Scary play.



Byron Buxton collides with the second baseman in the baseline and goes down hard.



Oh no. Scary play. Byron Buxton collides with the second baseman in the baseline and goes down hard. https://t.co/QzIPRnJwNM

Byron Buxton has played over 100 games in a season just once in his nine-year career — that occurred in 2017 when he managed to remain on the field for 140 games. He appeared in 92 games in 2022 — tied for the second-most in his career — although his playing time was nearly split between outfield and DH.

Buxton is a mercurial talent for the Twins. His talent was apparent as a prospect as many compared him to Mike Trout when in the minor leagues — Buxton and Trout both played for Single-A Cedar Rapids at different times before their major league debuts.

However, Buxton's ability to contribute at a major league level has constantly been short-circuted by an endless string of trip to the injured list since his 2015 debut.

Jake @D1SCHER @BenVerlander Nah man this is awful, Buxton always gets hurt by such freak incidents. Hope he’s all good @BenVerlander Nah man this is awful, Buxton always gets hurt by such freak incidents. Hope he’s all good

Scott @Banditman39 @BenVerlander WTF is Buxton doing? He has some of the worst base running awareness I’ve ever seen. Speed means nothing of you can’t use it properly. No reason for him to make that collision. Easily slides in safe if he runs 1 ft to his right. @BenVerlander WTF is Buxton doing? He has some of the worst base running awareness I’ve ever seen. Speed means nothing of you can’t use it properly. No reason for him to make that collision. Easily slides in safe if he runs 1 ft to his right.

Bradski @WARDENRULES @BenVerlander Is that just a wrong place wrong time kinda thing? @BenVerlander Is that just a wrong place wrong time kinda thing?

The majority of Buxton's trips to the IL have been due to collision-related causes. There are many video clips throughout cyberspace that feature him running into a wall or another player. Those collisions have almost always meant a loss of his availability for several weeks or months.

Jay Steyer @ou812jay8 @BenVerlander Is it even a real baseball season if Buxton doesn't get hurt? @BenVerlander Is it even a real baseball season if Buxton doesn't get hurt?

funwithnumberz @funwithnumberz



Buxton never learned that lesson. @BenVerlander The best ability is availability.Buxton never learned that lesson. @BenVerlander The best ability is availability.Buxton never learned that lesson.

Alex_DrunkSportsGuy @A_Struck91



Tonight an ESPN notification on my phone "Byron Buxton to the 60-Day IL" (probably) @BenVerlander "Walked off under his own power"Tonight an ESPN notification on my phone "Byron Buxton to the 60-Day IL" (probably) @BenVerlander "Walked off under his own power"Tonight an ESPN notification on my phone "Byron Buxton to the 60-Day IL" (probably)

Byron Buxton has often been accused of lacking on-field awareness. While his effort is rarely questioned, his zeal to make a play either offensively or defensively has often come at great cost to his health. Buxton is not a burly, stocky player, and his rail-thin frame often leads to a general feeling that he is fragile.

۟ @Kreamations @BenVerlander buxton just runs and doesn’t care about what he hits (and always gets hurt in the process) @BenVerlander buxton just runs and doesn’t care about what he hits (and always gets hurt in the process)

chaos ball @MarinersMayhem @BenVerlander was he even not watching where he was running? you think he would if the play was going to be right in front of him. @BenVerlander was he even not watching where he was running? you think he would if the play was going to be right in front of him.

There are some things in life that are unavoidable. Unfortunately for the Twins, Buxton injuries have made the list.

Byron Buxton earned first All-Star trip in 2022

Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with teammates.

Despite hitting just .224 last season, Byron Buxton earned his first All-Star Game appearance in 2022 in the midst of a career-high 28 home run season. For his career, he is a .245 hitter with 100 homers and 260 RBIs.

Poll : 0 votes