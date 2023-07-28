MLB legend Alex Rodriguez recently went out with his daughters on a ballgame date at Target Field. The ex-Yankees's star, received a grand welcome from the Minnesota Twins' management, who rolled out red carpet for Rodriguez as he came to watch the game.

Rodriguez was quite impressed with the treatment given to him. He took to Instagram to upload a picture with his daughters and also appreciated Twins' efforts, thanking them for making his daughters and him, feel special:

"Let’s go @twins! Love this park. Love the minny fans. Thanks for hosting us twins family - first class organization all the way!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex was also seen signing fans' game balls and talking to the people around. The gesture was extremely sweet and the fans loved him.

Apart from being a good player, Alex is also a great father. He always spends quality time with his girls and his love for them is quite evitable.

More about Alex Rodriguez's daughters

Alex Rodriguez was previously wed to Cynthia Scurtis. His oldest daughter Natasha's birth marked a crucial turning point in his personal life. His younger daughter Ella was born shortly after that, in 2008.

On November 18, 2004, Natasha was born. Scurtis and Rodriguez divorced when she was just three years old. On her mother's side, she is Greek-American, and on her father's, she is Dominican-American.

Ella is Rodriguez's younger child and was born on April 21, 2008. Natasha, and Ella, have a special relationship with their father and frequently stand by him during baseball games.

One of the best athletes to ever play the game, Rodriguez has represented numerous teams such as the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, and New York Yankees during his career.