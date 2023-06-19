MLB 2023: 5 players New York Mets could target before the trade deadline

The New York Mets have not had the best start to the 2023 MLB season. With less than a month to go before the halfway stage of the season, Buck Showalter's side has racked up a 33-38 record so far

While the Mets are still in contention for the playoffs, they need some reinforcements. Here, we look at five players New York should target before the trade deadline on Aug. 1.

5 players New York Mets could target before 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

MLB 2023: Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber

#1. Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber is enjoying another fruitful season with the Cleveland Guardians. The pitcher has racked up 69 strikeouts and 25 walks in 95.0 innings pitched at a 3.51 ERA.

There are a lot of teams monitoring Bieber at the moment. The Mets are reportedly in the race as well because the two-time All-Star can add some serious quality to their pitching department.

#2. Matt Duffy

Matt Duffy has been impressive for the Kansas City Royals this season. He has racked up 26 hits and one home run in 82 at-bats with a .317 average.

Duffy can be a great option for the Mets to strengthen their offense and could add some much-needed experience to their lineup.

#3. Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson has recorded 32 hits and seven home runs in 116 at-bats with a .276 batting average for the San Francisco Giants this MLB season. The 31-year-old has been part of two World Series-winning teams and has proven himself on the big stage.

The Mets could do with a baseman like Pederson in their offense. He has the strength to hit big home runs and can add some more depth to their batting lineup.

#4. Zach Jackson

Zach Jackson has been one of the best players in a struggling Oakland Athletics side this MLB season. The pitcher has managed 23 strikeouts and 10 walks in 19 innings pitched.

Although Jackson is currently on Oakland's injured list, the Mets could make a move for him before the trade deadline. The Athletics are virtually out of the playoff race and could decide to trade some of their key players.

#5. Andrew Benintendi

Andrew Benintendi has had an excellent start to his Chicago White Sox career. The outfielder has 68 hits and one home run in 247 at-bats at a .275 average this season.

The White Sox are having a disastrous season and could trade Benintendi. The Mets could certainly consider a move for the All-Star, who also won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

