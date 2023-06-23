MLB 2023: 5 players Texas Rangers could target before the trade deadline

With a record of 46-28, the Texas Rangers continue to occupy the top spot in their division, the AL West. The team now claims their title by a 5.5 game margin over the Houston Astros, who are defending World Series champs.

Eveyrthing from pitching, to hitting, to baserunning has been on point this season. The team has the second best ERA in the MLB, and is in the top five in home runs. On all fronts, the Texas Rangers are getting it done this season.

With that said, if the team wants to make a deep postseason run, they will need to ensure that all the cards are in order. The August 2 Trade Deadline is a great opportunity to pick up some talent for a playoff run. Today, we will be taking a look at who the Rangers might be targeting.

Top 5 players Texas Rangers could target before the deadline

5 Alex Cobb

San Francisco Giants righthander Alex Cobb

While the Texas Rangers do indeed have one of the best rotations in the MLB, adding a seasoned, able veteran could go a long way. 35-year old Alex Cobb has a $10 million team option for 2024. While the San Francisco Giants are still competing, Cobb could be a valuable deadline trade piece should the Giants falter and signal a rebuild. Cobb has a 3.09 ERA in 14 starts, including a complete game on the season.

4. Teoscar Hernandez

Teoscar Hernandez of the Seattle Mariners

Last offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays traded All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners for a swathe of bullpen pitchers. While Hernandez has exemplified his typical power this season, hitting 13 home runs and 41 RBIs. However, Hernandez' league-high 96 strikeouts alongside his defensive play has led many to think he might be on the trading block. Moreover, his one-year deal will expire after the season, and he could definetly add a bump to the Rangers' already-jacked offensive lineup.

3. Lane Thomas

Lane Thomas batting for the Washington Nationals

Power in the outfield remains one of the biggest issues for the Texas Rangers to be thinking about. Travis Jankowski appears to be injury-prone, while Leody Taveres still had to prove himself. The Washington Nationals have reportedly been looking for a place to offload outfielder Lane Thomas for some time. Thomas, , is hitting .293 with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs on the season, numbers Texas could definetly use should a deep playoff run come to pass.

2. Anthony Santander

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander

What the Rangers want in offense, the Baltimore Orioles want in pitching. With an electric outfield, the Orioles know that the only way they'd deal top switch-hitting stars like Austin Hays or Anthony Santander is if the Rangers cough up a prime starter like Nathan Eovaldi or Andrew Heaney. If the show fits, Santander, who hit 33 home runs in 2022, could provide an offensive boost. Moreover, his contract with the O's is set to expire after the season.

1. CJ Cron

Colorado Rockies first baseman CJ Cron

While Nate Lowe will, in all likelyhood, carry the Texas Rangers to their ultimate end at first base, the DH role is far more up for grabs. Although 24-year old Ezequiel Duran is showing some promising signs, an upgrade at the position might be due. Although he has battled injury this season, Colorado Rockies first baseman CJ Cron hit 57 home runs and 194 RBIs over the past two seasons. It might cost the Texas Rangers in prospects, but Cron would be a great addition to the Rangers as they eye postseason glory.

