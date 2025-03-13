MLB 2025 Predictions: 5 2024 busts who could come good this season ft. Jordan Montgomery 

The 2024 MLB season saw the emergence of several stars but also a noticeable lack in performances from those who were not expected to decline just yet. Teams expect a certain level of performance from individuals, but when the individual player doesn't come around, they are called out as "busts."

A fresh season in 2025 provides those "busts" with an opportunity to complete their redemption arc.

Here's a closer look at five of them who could bounce back in 2025.

5 busts from 2024 who could come good this season

#1. Cody Bellinger

MLB: Spring Training-Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

The former NL MVP hasn't returned to his old elite-level hitting since leaving the LA Dodgers, but he did spring a good season in 2023. However, in 2024 again, his power numbers took a massive drop as he went from hitting 26 homers the previous year to only hitting 18.

With the New York Yankees, following a trade this offseason, Bellinger will be tasked to replace Juan Soto's production. Such a massive task could extract the best out of him and he's already doing well this spring, hitting .500 and two home runs.

#2. Jordan Montgomery

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies - Source: Imagn

Many thought that MLB teams missed out on an opportunity to steal Jordan Montgomery last offseason on a favorable contract. The starting pitcher threw a 2.79 ERA season in 2023 en route to a World Series title with the Texas Rangers. However, in 2024, he started 24 games, going 8-7, while holding a 6.23 ERA.

There's only going up from here. Montgomery should be motivated to do well in 2025 following harsh words from Diamondbacks principal owner Ken Kendrick who called his signing a "horrible decision."

#3. George Springer

MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer continues to decline in his performance. Last season's struggle saw the Blue Jays removing him from the leadoff spot as he spiraled down in numbers too.

Springer registered a dismal 1.1 WAR in 2024 as opposed to 2.1 in 2023. He needs a bounceback. With the heavy burden that comes with a six-year, $150 million contract, things suggest this will be the year when he bounces his way back to the top.

#4. Julio Rodriguez

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn

The Seattle Mariners young sensation put together two straight MLB All-Star seasons before the rush of blood came to stop in 2024. From hitting 32 home runs in 2023 to only being able to scroll past the wall 20 times in 2024, the season was underwhelming in terms of power.

However, there's a lot of upside when it comes to Rodriguez. He is just a bad season removed and could easily make his way back to the top.

#5. Clayton Kershaw

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

With Clayton Kershaw, it will be more about validating his return on a stacked LA Dodgers roster. After only pitching in seven games, where he went 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA, many expected the future Hall of Famer to retire.

However, the southpaw is motivated to put together a strong season. His velocity has declined, but it's his breaking pitches that give him the edge over hitters. Despite not having the same nastiness in his pitches, his experience should make up for diminishing returns over the past few years.

Something suggests that Kershaw will not only be able to do well in 2025, but will also shine through the pitching rotation that consists of several Cy Young candidates in Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell.

