MLB 2025 Predictions: Marlins vs. Mets, Brewers vs. Royals and more | April 1

Baseball bettors have 13 games to handicap for MLB predictions on Tuesday. We'll break down five matchups: Marlins vs. Mets, Brewers vs. Royals, Rays vs. Pirates, Blue Jays vs. Nationals and Cardinals vs. Angels — to add to our bankroll at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marlins vs. Mets

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn

A stellar starting pitching matchup graces the diamond in South Beach to kick off Tuesday's slate with Kodai Senga making his 2025 debut in a must-see pairing with Sandy Alcantara.

All the MLB betting odds value lies upon the Fish with the Mets lined overpriced -162 favorites at DK. With Alcantara owning the advantage of already knocking off some rust, a first five innings wager on the home team is advised as he attempts to dispose of Juan Soto and Co.

Prediction: Miami Marlins +115 1st 5 Innings

Brewers vs. Royals

After dropping two of three at home to the AL Central rival Guardians, the Royals took the field in Milwaukee determined to sweep the series loss under the rug. That's exactly what Bobby Witt Jr. and his teammates did in the opener, dropping an 11-burger on the Brewers en route to a 10-run triumph.

The start of the year has been grotesque for the reigning NL Central champs as they are winless and down $413 for $100 per game bettors. There's no reason to jump ship here, taking back a short price at DK with Michael Lorenzen on the bump.

Prediction: Kansas City Royals +102

Rays vs. Pirates

While Tampa Bay isn't a world beater by any stretch of the imagination, it's deservedly installed heavy -175 favorites to take a second straight from a punchless Pirates team yet to exceed four runs in any of their games.

Thomas Harrington will bring the heat in his 2025 debut but offers little to prevent Brandon Lowe and his teammates from teeing off the second time through the order. While not enamored with Shane Baz, another victory similar to Monday's 6-1 triumph wouldn't be surprising.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 +120

Blue Jays vs. Nationals

Jose Berrios was wretched in his 2025 MLB debut, getting ripped for nine hits and six earned runs with a 5-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio through five innings. While a bounce back showing is expected against a Washington offense that failed to show in the series opener, it's not advisable to lay the chalk with the home team.

The Nationals are better than their 1-3 record indicates and they've got some sticks — like Nathaniel Lowe and Paul DeJong — that are familiar with Berrios' stuff. Look for Washington to make the Blue Jays earn it on Tuesday.

Prediction: Washington/Toronto Over 8.5 -105

Cardinals vs. Angels

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox - Source: Imagn

Don't look now, but Mike Trout and the Angels sit atop the AL West standings, coming out victorious in three of their first four games. Regardless of only coming up with four hits in Monday's series opener, the Halos scored the 5-4 extra innings win by casting.

Kyle Hendricks is 14-3 lifetime against the Redbirds with a 2.45 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. He threw seven innings of shutout ball in his lone Busch start last season. Let's bank on the Angels finding more voodoo in the coffers to tally the series win.

Prediction: LA Angels +124

