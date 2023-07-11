MLB All-Star Game 2023: American League Lineup, Starter, and MVP favorites

Yesterday, Gerrit Cole was named as the American League starter for the MLB All-Star Game this year. He will oppose Zac Gallen, but it's highly unlikely that either of them gets more than an inning of work.

Regardless, behind Cole to start the game will be the following lineup:

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers, 2B Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels, DH Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays, LF Corey Seager, Texas Rangers, SS Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays, 1B Adolis García, Texas Rangers, RF Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles, CF Josh Jung, Texas Rangers, 3B Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers, C

Shohei Ohtani will not pitch, but he is in the starting lineup for the American League at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

MVP favorites for AL Lineup at MLB All-Star Game

It's very hard to make a huge impact on the MLB All-Star Game since each pitcher usually lasts one or two innings at the most and each batter usually gets about two at bats before being subbed out.

Can Yordan Alvarez win MLB All-Star Game MVP?

Unless the American League jumps out to a big lead early on, then it's likely that the MVP will actually come off the bench. The bench is filled with stars:

Salvador Perez

Adley Rutschman

Bo Bichette

Wander Franco

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Whit Merrifield

Jose Ramirez

Yordan Alvarez

Luis Robert Jr.

Kyle Tucker

Brent Rooker

Given that one of these players is more likely to come up and have a chance to win the game, they're a safer pick. Yordan Alvarez is a home run candidate, but Wander Franco will likely come in and get a big hit as well as play excellent defense.

