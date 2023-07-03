MLB All-Star hats 2023: Design details of special headgear, explained

The 2023 MLB All-Star week has arrived. The festivities will get started in Seattle, Washington from July 7.

Fans have been curious to learn more about the All-Star hats the players will wear during their time on the field.

This year's hats have been provided by New Era but the design for each team remains the same. Moreover, all 30 teams will have two different sets of hats for the All-Star game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As this year's Midsummer Classic is being held in Seattle, New Era opted to go with a special theme for the city. The hat has a graphic design with some mountains on them. The design choice refers to the city being naturally bordered by two mountain ranges.

Hat Addicts @HatAddicts NOW AVAILABLE



📸New Era 2023 MLB All-Star Game 59FIFTY Fitted Hats



bit.ly/3Jp5ssW NOW AVAILABLE📸New Era 2023 MLB All-Star Game 59FIFTY Fitted Hats 🚨NOW AVAILABLE🚨📸New Era 2023 MLB All-Star Game 59FIFTY Fitted Hats🔗bit.ly/3Jp5ssW https://t.co/bBI6sBLqOM

The headgear will also feature the logos of the individual teams, but one set of hats for every franchise will bear the common grey color. The second set of hats will have different colors for different teams.

How to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star game? TV schedule and live stream details

New York Mets star Pete Alonso

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be telecast live on FOX. Fans who do not have access to cable can live stream the showpiece event on the FOX Sports app.

This will be the third instance of Seattle hosting the Midsummer Classic. The city has previously held the event in 1979 and 2001.

The All-Star festivities will begin on Friday, July 7 onwards with the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic. The extravaganzas will continue with the All-Star Futures Game, All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, MLB Draft Day and the Home Run Derby before the All-Star game.

The All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 11 at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The matchup between the best of the NL and AL is scheduled to commence at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Poll : 0 votes