MLB All-Star Week 2023: When does HBCU Swingman Classic game start?

The 2023 MLB All-Star week is fast approaching. The festivities will kick off with the HBCU Swingman Classic game on Friday, July 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The inaugural Swingman Classic will be played at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

The special occasion will highlight the history and legacy of HBCU baseball programs. It will also provide 50 HBCU baseball players with the opportunity to showcase their talent on a big platform.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hall of Fame inductees Ken Griffey Jr. (2016) and Andre Dawson (2010) are the two coaches for the teams that will play the Swingman Classic. Fans can watch the game live on the MLB Network and MLB.com.

MLBDevelops @MLBDevelops

Tickets 🎟️: Tickets for the HBCU Swingman Classic powered by @TMobile are on sale now! Join us on July 7th at T-Mobile Park during @MLB All-Star Week!Tickets 🎟️: bit.ly/3MSdlI9 Tickets for the HBCU Swingman Classic powered by @TMobile are on sale now! Join us on July 7th at T-Mobile Park during @MLB All-Star Week! Tickets 🎟️: bit.ly/3MSdlI9 https://t.co/Pp8ApN5ZXp

Players for the HBCU Classic game were selected from the following schools:

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Alcorn State University

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Bethune Cookman University

Coppin State University

Delaware State University

Florida A&M University

Grambling State University

Jackson State University

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Mississippi Valley State University

Norfolk State University

North Carolina A&T University

Prairie View A&M University

Southern University

Texas Southern University

How to get tickets for MLB All-Star Week's HBCU Swingman Classic game?

How to get tickets for MLB All-Star Week's HBCU Swingman Classic game?

Tickets for the HBCU Swingman Classic game are available on Ticketmaster. The price for general admission tickets starts at $10.

While speaking to reporters last month, Ken Griffey Jr. said:

“It gives an opportunity for these guys to be seen; plus, they want to continue their baseball career like everybody else. This is an opportunity for these guys to be out there on a big stage, to have some fun with some guys who played the game at a high level and learn some things.”

When is the 2023 MLB All-Star game?

The 2023 MLB All-Star game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 11, at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The annual game will be telecast nationally on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes