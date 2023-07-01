MLB All-Star Week 2023: When does HBCU Swingman Classic game start?

The 2023 MLB All-Star week is fast approaching. The festivities will kick off with the HBCU Swingman Classic game on Friday, July 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The inaugural Swingman Classic will be played at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.
The special occasion will highlight the history and legacy of HBCU baseball programs. It will also provide 50 HBCU baseball players with the opportunity to showcase their talent on a big platform.
Hall of Fame inductees Ken Griffey Jr. (2016) and Andre Dawson (2010) are the two coaches for the teams that will play the Swingman Classic. Fans can watch the game live on the MLB Network and MLB.com.
Players for the HBCU Classic game were selected from the following schools:
- Alabama A&M University
- Alabama State University
- Alcorn State University
- University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Bethune Cookman University
- Coppin State University
- Delaware State University
- Florida A&M University
- Grambling State University
- Jackson State University
- University of Maryland Eastern Shore
- Mississippi Valley State University
- Norfolk State University
- North Carolina A&T University
- Prairie View A&M University
- Southern University
- Texas Southern University
How to get tickets for MLB All-Star Week's HBCU Swingman Classic game?
Tickets for the HBCU Swingman Classic game are available on Ticketmaster. The price for general admission tickets starts at $10.
While speaking to reporters last month, Ken Griffey Jr. said:
“It gives an opportunity for these guys to be seen; plus, they want to continue their baseball career like everybody else. This is an opportunity for these guys to be out there on a big stage, to have some fun with some guys who played the game at a high level and learn some things.”
When is the 2023 MLB All-Star game?
The 2023 MLB All-Star game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 11, at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The annual game will be telecast nationally on Fox.