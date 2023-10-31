Veteran pitcher Jon Gray threw the most important innings of his MLB career on Monday, helping the Texas Rangers take a 2-1 World Series lead. A starting pitcher for the majority of his career, Gray has been a crucial, flexible option for manager Bruce Bochy and the Rangers staff.

"The moment Max Scherzer knew he couldn't go any longer"

The 31-year-old from Shawnee, Oklahoma, has been a valuable asset for the Texas Rangers this postseason. Although he has been relegated primarily to the bullpen, Jon Gray has not only provided the club with quality innings, but he also came into Game 3 in relief of Max Scherzer, who was forced out of the game with back tightness.

MLB analyst Dani Wexelman has not only been impressed by Gray's performance in Game 3 of the 2023 World Series but also his selflessness. On MLB Network Radio, Wexelman praised Gray for accepting his role with the Texas Rangers this postseason without complaining.

"After Max Scherzer was forced to leave Game 3 with a back injury, Jon Gray stepped in and shut out the D-backs' lineup for three innings."

"They won Game 3 because of Jon Gray", Wexelman said of the veteran's performance on Monday night. She praised Gray for his ability to step up for the Texas Rangers following Scherzer's injury, lauding the fact that even though he was moved to the bullpen, he was prepared to deliver for his team.

Jon Gray has earned the opportunity to start Game 4 of the World Series

Gray's selflessness, quality outing on Monday, and history as a proven MLB pitcher have all paid off for the veteran, as he will make the biggest start of his career on Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It remains to be seen how many innings Gray will throw during Game 4, however, Bruce Bochy and the Texas Rangers will be hoping to get several quality innings from their starter. The bullpen has been heavily used during the World Series, so every inning Gray can throw will allow their relief pitchers more rest.