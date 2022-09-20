MLB analyst uses NSFW profanity while calling out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. over his comments on Judge vs. Ohtani MVP debate

A popular MLB analyst has gone a little too far in what was originally an innocent expression of affection for Shohei Ohtani. Ryan Spaeder is a well respected baseball analyst, although this time his words cut just a little bit too deep.

As this season's race for the AL MVP heats up, passions are running very high. It is largely anticipated that New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who is on track to break the AL home run record, has it in the bag. Apparently, that reality was just a little too much for Spaeder.

MLB analyst Ryan Spaeder lashes out at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Also in the conversation about who should be the AL MVP this season is Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero.

Guerrero, the defending MLB home run leader, has followed up 2021 with less prolific numbers. So far, Guerrero has 85 RBIs and 29 home runs, down 26 and 19 respectively from last season.

Knowing that these numbers are unlikely to win him the MVP Award this year, Guerrero publicly endorsed Aaron Judge to win the esteemed honor. Unfortunately, Mr. Spaeder did not agree.

New York Yankees v Milwaukee Brewers

Ryan Spaeder is firmly in the camp of Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani, who is the defending MVP is lethal from both the mound and the batters box. Ohtani's ERA and average are both better than they were last season and he is on course to hit more RBI's.

Replying to Guerrero's endorsement, Spaeder tweeted, "You can't pitch like an ace and neither can Judge, you little b*tch." His comment was met with much consternation in the Twitter sphere, with many finding his retort unduly aggressive and distasteful.

"You have a problem of telling jokes that aren’t funny bucko" - @ Josh Waldoch

Speader walked back his comments, referring to them as "humor", but it is clear that many still view the comments to be made in poor taste. Speader was referring to the fact that Ohtani's pitching ability his unmatched by any other hitter in the MLB.

It looks increasingly likely that Aaron Judge will win the MVP as he has 59 home runs and 127 RBIs - both first in the MLB. Aaron Judge has also become a fan favorite for his likable personality and open nature.

Ryan M. Spaeder @theaceofspaeder Alright… it was just a joke. Vlad is one of the best to do it. I’m just all in on Ohtani, and how what he is doing and has done being (somehow) undervalued, as we well know. Alright… it was just a joke. Vlad is one of the best to do it. I’m just all in on Ohtani, and how what he is doing and has done being (somehow) undervalued, as we well know.

"Alright… it was just a joke. Vlad is one of the best to do it. I’m just all in on Ohtani, and how what he is doing and has done being (somehow) undervalued, as we well know." - @ Ryan M Spaeder

Although the comments may just be humorous, they are unlikely to change. Aaron Judge looks like the odds-on favorite to capture this year's prestitgious honor for the most valuable player in the game of baseball.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far