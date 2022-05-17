MLB BallPark Pass-Port: Everything you need to know 

There is a new "MLB BallPark Pass-Port" availabe for Major League Baseball fans who want to collect real-life momentos of their fun times at parks around the league. The new product was set up by a fan with a penchant for recording his travel experiences. Now he is turning to baseball and the quest to authenticate the travel experience for fans all over the USA and the world.

Keep reading to find out exactly what the "MLB BallPark Pass-Port" is, who is behind the program, and how to use it.

"MLB BallPark Pass-Port" is a great way for fans of travel and baseball to combine their love of both in a single document

The program was founded by a fellow named Tim Parks. A few years ago, Parks embarked on a journey to visit every state in the U.S.A. Along the way, he planned to visit all 30 ballparks.

As proof of his attendance, he saved the ticket stubs. However, Parks felt that the ticket was not enough to definitively prove his attendance. "There was never one specific thing that I purchased, just something that proved I was there, which, to be honest, I could have bought off the internet," is how Parks described it.

Parks decided to create the Pass-Port program to give fans a concrete way to prove they have been to a professional team's ballpark.

How does it all work? It's simple. You can order a copy of the Pass-Port from Park's website for the cost of $74.95. When you get your passport, which resembles a normal national passport, you can get it validated at any major league park.

All stadiums are now equipped with a "validation station" that provides a unique stamp that shows you were indeed in attendance at the park. Although the validation is free, different teams have extra "Stadium Inserts," like the New York Yankees or Texas Rangers.

Tim Park's concept has been hailed as a great idea across baseball, both by the league and fans who are eager to show off their travels.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt