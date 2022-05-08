MLB Best Bets for Today: Dodgers, Blue Jays, & Orioles | Sunday, May 8th

MLB Best Bets for Today: Dodgers Keep Rolling

MLB

Below, you will find three of the best bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-125) vs. the Chicago Cubs

"Doubleheader sweep!"- @Dodgers

Winners of five straight games, the Los Angeles Dodgers come into tonight's game carrying great momentum. After yesterday's doubleheader saw the Dodgers take both games, they look to complete the series sweep tonight at Wrigley Field.

The pitching matchup is an intriguing one, as young flame-thrower Walker Buehler faces off against Chicago Cubs' finnese pitcher, Marcus Stroman. Stroman has had a tough start to the season, holding a 1-3 record with a 5.13 ERA. Buehler has had much better efficiency and production, as his 3-1 record and 2.12 ERA are respectable numbers. The Dodgers offense has performed much better against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .241 as a team. Tonight, they face a right-handed pitcher who is not overpowering at all. The Dodgers should be able to take care of business tonight.

Bet #2: Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (-125) vs. the Cleveland Guardians

"Game One = Game WON"- @BlueJays

Alek Monoah will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays today, and he has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB to begin the year. Monoah has a 4-0 record, with an ERA of 1.45. These numbers explain how impressive he has been, especially when you consider the lineups he has faced. Monoah has faced the Astros, Red Sox, and Yankees lineup twice, so this Cleveland lineup isn't anything special to him.

The Toronto offense has been struggling despite the load of talent that they have. The Blue Jays have struggled to score runs consistently over the last five games, which could make this a very low scoring affair. However, the Cleveland Guardians will send out rookie Konnor Pilkington to make his first career MLB start. Pilkington has made three relief appearances. In his five innings of relief, Pilkington has allowed no runs, two hits and one walk, striking out five. We're riding with the Blue Jays to take command of the game early and ride Alek Monoah to a 2+ run victory.

Bet #3: Baltimore Orioles F5 ML (-110) vs. the Kansas City Royals (Game 2 of Doubleheader)

In a battle of two teams towards the bottom of the MLB standings, the Baltimore Orioles will give the ball to their best pitcher thus far. Bruce Zimmerman has a 2.59 ERA through five starts, but only holds a 1-1 record because of the offense's struggles to provide run support. The Baltimore Orioles offense ranks in the bottom 10 in the MLB in some of the major offensive categories.

The Kansas City Royals offense has had similar struggles; they rank even worse than the Orioles and find themselves in the bottom five offensively. Daniel Lynch will start the game on the mound for the Royals and he has had somewhat of a rollercoaster start to his season. Lynch has made four starts thus far, and has either given up no runs or given up three or more runs, so he hasn't been too consistent. We're trusting the Orioles and Bruce Zimmerman to take control early and lead after five innings.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach