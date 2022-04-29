MLB Best Bets for Today | Rockies, Twins, & A NRFI Bet | Friday, April 29th

MLB Best Bets for Today: Twins' Bundy looks to continue his success

As MLB teams begin their new series this weekend, there are some intriguing matchups in terms of value. This is the point of the season where the real contenders separate themselves from the pack and begin to come away with multiple series wins. Below, you will find three of the best bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Minnesota Twins F5 ML (+105) vs. the Tampa Bay Rays

The Minnesota Twins have started the season playing some pretty good baseball. MInnesota is one of the hottest teams in the MLB at the moment, coming into tonight's game on a seven-game winning streak. The offense has produced very efficiently over the last five games, as they have scored at least five runs in each game.

Dylan Bundy will get the start for the Twins today and he has been absolutely spectacular. Through three starts, Bundy is 3-0 with a 0.59 ERA and a 0.72 WHIP (walks/hits per inning pitched). The lineup Bundy will be facing tonight is the Tampa Bay Rays, who rank in the top 10 in team batting average. Corey Kluber will get the start for Tampa Bay, and he is coming off two pretty rough starts. In his last two outings, Kluber has given up multiple runs and at least one home run. Let's ride with one of the hottest teams in baseball to lead after five innings! Let's go Twins!

Bet #2: Colorado Rockies ML (-120) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

If you have been reading these MLB Best Bet articles consistently, you have probably noticed a trend. Betting against the Reds this season has produced amazing results.

Sitting at an MLB worst 3-16, the Cincinnati Reds have been playing very poorly. Tonight, the Reds travel to Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies. The pitching for tonight's matchup could potentially lead to a lot of runs scored, as Antonio Senzatela and Hunter Greene get the starts for their respective teams. Greene is a promising young prospect for the Reds, who has pitched pretty well given the circumstances this season. Holding a 5.27 ERA, Hunter Greene has had a rough welcome to the big leagues facing the Braves, Dodgers, and Cardinals lineups in his three starts.

On the other hand, Colorado will trot out Senzatela. Through three starts, Antonio Senzatela has an ERA of 4.73 and a WHIP of 2.03. Both of these statistics were inflated a bit by his last start, where he gave up five runs on 10 hits to the Tigers.

Given that the Reds are clearly the worst team in the MLB and the Rockies hit the ball very well at home, the pick is Rockies Moneyline!

Bet #3: Giants/Nationals NRFI (-135)

Going with a no-run first inning in the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals game tonight. If you look at the pitching matchup, Aaron Sanchez and Alex Wood are both in great positions to get us six quick outs! Both Sanchez and Wood have faced these lineups already this season, when they pitched against each other just six days ago. In that game, the Giants scored in the first inning but were then held scoreless until the fifth. This shows that Aaron Sanchez is capable of making adjustments and finding ways to get hitters out. Alex Wood held the Nationals to no runs through five innings in that game, and he holds a 2.50 ERA on the season. Asking for six quick outs is not too much here. They should be able to get it done!

