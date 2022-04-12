MLB Blackout Restrictions: How to navigate the complicated world of Major League broadcasting after the addition of Apple TV+

Major League Baseball (MLB) signed a contract with AppleTV+ to stream many games this season. This means that not all games will be available to watch on regional sports networks.

Do I need an AppleTV+ subscription to watch MLB games?

Unfortunately, this is not such a simple situation. As of today, you do not need an AppleTV+ subscription to watch the MLB. For the first 12 weeks of the season, it is free to stream games through AppleTV+. After those first 12 weeks (ending on June 24), you may need an AppleTV+ subscription. This is yet to be determined.

How do I watch a blackout game?

You may be out of luck if you want to watch a blacked out game. Let's say you live in Los Angeles and want to watch a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

AppleTV+ will black out the game, so you go to MLB.tv (a subscription-based service for streaming any game) to watch the match. This site also blacks out their local games, so you are out of luck. There is no way for you to watch this Dodgers game.

People thought the days of games being blacked out were dead and gone, but it seems they were wrong.

Will the situation change?

The situation could change, but it is unlikely. MLB teams will soon be able to negotiate their own streaming rights. If owners want to end blackouts, they can. It has not happened before (and it probably will not happen now), but it is possible.

Is this streaming contract beneficial?

The season is only a week old, but so far, people are not a fan of baseball on AppleTV+.

After one night of baseball on AppleTV+, fans took to Twitter in droves to complain about it. They complained about the broadcasters and the accessibility. Many fans do not like that baseball is only accessible through streaming services.

AppleTV+ still has time to turn it around, but they better hurry. Their window of success in this venture is small, and if they do not adjust, this could end badly.

