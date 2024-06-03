MLB DFS: Expert DraftKings Picks and Strategies ft. Tarik Skubal, Monday June 3

The MLB slate has just eight matchups today, which means the options for Daily Fantasy Sports are a bit limited. Some of the best teams and players are off today, so the choices are that much more important. Fortunately, we have a few really good hitters and pitchers for you to consider on Monday, June 3 (All values are provided by DraftKings).

Top MLB DFS Pitchers for June 3

Tarik Skubal, Tigers vs Rangers ($10,500)

Tarik Skubal is always a good pick whenever he's on the mound. The Detroit Tigers pitcher is one of MLB's best thanks to a sterling 7-1 record, 2.01 ERA, 10.75 K/9, 2.4 fWAR, and 0.82 WHIP. He's been great, and against a struggling Texas Rangers, he is a great selection.

Nathan Eovaldi, Tigers vs Rangers (7,600

Pick Nathan Eovaldi for DFS

The opposite pitcher in this same matchup, Nathan Eovaldi is also a good pick. He is a reliable starter who sports a crisp 2.84 ERA, 9.34 K/9, 1.20 WHIP, 0.8 fWAR (eight starts so far), and is 2-2. The Tigers' offense is poor, which makes Eovaldi a very strong choice.

Zach Wheeler, Brewers vs Phillies ($10,700)

Zack Wheeler is arguably the frontrunner for the NL Cy Young this year. Regardless of a matchup with a good offense in the Milwaukee Brewers, Wheeler is a good pick. He is 6-3 with a 2.32 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 2.2 fWAR, and a 10.38 K/9.

Top MLB DFS Hitters for June 3

Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati ($6,500)

Elly de la Cruz is one of baseball's most exciting players and one of today's best picks. His .233 batting average isn't all that inspiring, but he has an above-average 110 wRC+ and he is a threat to steal (32 already) at any moment. He can provide a lot on a day with few MLB games.

Kyle Tucker, Houston ($6,300)

Kyle Tucker has been the Houston Astros' best player this year. Already worth 3.2 fWAR and sporting a .263 batting average, Tucker is capable of hitting a home run (19 so far) in any at-bat. He has a 175 wRC+, so he's been very good at the plate and should continue to be so today.

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego ($5,300)

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .261 with a 128 wRC+, so he's been a good hitter in 2024. He has 10 home runs and six stolen bases thus far, so he's a power-speed threat that you will want to have in your lineup on most days, but especially one with only eight games to choose from.

MLB DFS Bargains for June 3

Corbin Carroll, Arizona ($4,400)

Corbin Carroll is experiencing a bit of a sophomore slump, hitting just .194 with a 65 wRC+. However, he won Rookie of the Year and is primed to break out at any moment. With such value at $4,400, the Arizona Diamondbacks star is hard to pass up.

Francisco Lindor, New York (NL) ($4,600)

Pick Francisco Lindor for DFS value

Another struggling superstar, Francisco Lindor provides too much value to assume he will continue hitting poorly. He's hitting just .227, but a 101 wRC+ is much more encouraging. He's due for an explosion and is a value pick for DFS players.

Alex Bregman, Houston ($4,100)

Alex Bregman has also not played up to his usual standards. He recently started to heat up before cooling down again. Nevertheless, he is a former All-Star for a reason, so that .229 batting average will go up someday. That day could very well be today.

