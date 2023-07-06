MLB Draft 2023: Top 3 needs for New York Yankees and players they should have on their radar

The 2023 MLB draft is just around the corner and the New York Yankees have the No. 26 overall pick in the first round this year.

Aaron Boone's side is currently third in the AL East with a 48-39 record. However, the Yankees can address a few issues on their roster heading into this year's draft.

New York might look to pursue a pitcher, a shortstop and an outfielder in the early rounds of the draft.

Let's take a look at the three different positional players that the Yankees should have on their radar.

3 players New York Yankees should target at the 2023 MLB Draft

Reborn Christian pitcher Charlee Soto

#1, Charlee Soto | Pitcher, Reborn Christian

Charlee Soto is one of the most talented pitchers in the 2023 MLB draft. At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, the 17-year-old has the size and stature to play in the big leagues. He also has excellent control with the ball in his hand and a deceptive change-up delivery.

The Yankees could invest in Soto as a long-term prospect. He certainly has the potential to be one of the best in the league but he needs some guidance.

#2, Dillon Head | Outfielder, Homewood-Flossmoor

Dillon Head is one of the fastest players in this year's MLB draft pool. The 18-year-old has the hitting power to clear big grounds and is projected to get selected in the first round.

The Yankees can consider moving in for Head if they want to add another quality fielder, who can also add batting depth to their team.

#3, George Lombard Jr. | Shortstop, Gulliver Prep

At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, George Lombard Jr. has the physicality and athleticism to play in the MLB. The right-handed hitter has some power in his arms which he has shown regularly over the past few years.

As the Yankees need a shortstop in their squad, Lombard can be an ideal target for the team in this year's draft. The 18-year-old is projected to get picked in the second round.

