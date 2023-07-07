MLB Draft 2023: Top 3 needs for San Francisco Giants and players they should prioritize for their picks

The 2023 MLB draft is just around the corner and the San Francisco Giants have the No. 16 overall pick in the first round this year.

The Giants are currently third in the NL West with a 47-40 record. However, Gabe Kapler's side needs to address a few issues on its roster heading into this year's draft.

San Francisco might be keen to pursue a shortstop, a pitcher and an outfielder in the early rounds of the draft. Here, we take a look at the three different positional players that the Giants should have on their radar.

3 players San Francisco Giants should target at the 2023 MLB Draft

Arjun Nimmala

#1. Arjun Nimmala | Shortstop, Strawberry Crest

Arjun Nimmala is one of the best shortstops in this year's MLB Draft. He played four years with Strawberry Crest High School in Dover, Florida.

In his last season with Strawberry Crest, Nimmala played 25 games, hitting .479 with six home runs, 29 RBIs, nine stolen bases, and a 1.477 OPS. The San Francisco Giants could make a move for the 17-year-old in the first round as he has plenty of potential.

#2. Charlee Soto | Pitcher, Reborn Christian

Charlee Soto is tipped as one of the top pitchers in the 2023 MLB Draft. The 17-year-old is 6-foot-5 which allows him different release points. He has a strong arm to throw fastballs and a deceptive change-up delivery in his armory.

The right-hander pitcher is projected to go in the second round and the Giants should be all in for Soto. He might need some guidance with his control but it's nothing that the staff in San Francisco can't work on.

#3. Dillon Head | Outfielder, Homewood-Flossmoor

Dillon Head is arguably the best outfielder in the 2023 MLB Draft. He also possesses hitting power to clear big grounds.

Head could be an ideal addition for the San Francisco Giants if they want to improve their fielding unit as well as add firepower to their batting.

