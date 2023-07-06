MLB Draft 2023: Top 3 needs for St. Louis Cardinals and key players they should focus on for their picks 

As we arrive at the 2023 MLB draft, the St. Louis Cardinals are in the midst of a challenging season. The team finds themselves in a dire situation while struggling to find their footing in NL Central, languishing well below the .500 mark.
As the 2023 season looms large, the Cardinals find themselves in need of significant roster improvements in order to make a strong push for success.
Here are the top three areas that demand immediate attention if the team aims to turn things around in the long run if not 2023:
#1, Starting Pitching
The pressing need for the St. Louis Cardinals to address their starting pitching woes if they aspire to reverse their fortunes in the ongoing 2023 season. While the Cardinals have shown flashes of brilliance in various aspects of their game, their starting rotation has been a cause for concern.
#2, Bullpen:
The Cardinals should also look into the depth of their bullpen. A reliable and well-stocked bullpen is essential for effectively managing a pitcher's workload and ensuring optimal performance throughout the season. However, it appears that the St. Louis team may have encountered some limitations in terms of their bullpen depth, leading them to rely more heavily on their starting pitchers.
#3, Outfielders:
The team is in need of an offensive spark to enhance their performance in the outfield, but unfortunately, the trade market for outfield bats isn't as robust as it is for other positions.
In order to remain competitive and improve their chances of success, St. Louis needs to strengthen their outfield lineup.
Key players the St. Louis Cardinals should focus on in the 2023 MLB Draft
As the 2023 MLB draft approaches, anticipation and excitement are building for teams and fans alike. Drafting effectively is crucial for any franchise striving to stay competitive in a constantly evolving baseball landscape, and the Cardinals are no exception.
With an eye toward strengthening their roster, the Cardinals find themselves in a unique position, armed with an opportunity to secure key players who could make an immediate impact.
#1, Thomas White, LHP, Philips Academy (MA):
AGE- 18
BATS-L
DOB-09/29/2004
THROWS-L
HT-6' 5"
WT-210
COMMITTED-Vanderbilt
Scouting Grades: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 55 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50
#2, Charlee Soto, RHP, Reborn Christian (FL):
AGE-17
BATS-S
DOB: 08/31/2005
THROWS: R
HT: 6' 5"
WT: 210
COMMITTED: Central Florida
Scouting Grades: Fastball: 60 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50
#3, Brayden Taylor, 3B, Texas Christian
GE-21
BATS-L
DOB-05/22/2002
THROWS-R
HT-6' 1"
WT-180
Scouting Grades: Hit: 55 | Power: 55 | Run: 50 | Arm: 55 | Field: 55 | Overall: 55
#4, Kevin McGonigle, SS/2B, Monsignor Bonner (PA)
AGE-18
BATS-L
DOB-08/18/2004
THROWS-R
HT-5' 10"
WT-187
COMMITTED-Auburn
Scouting Grades: Hit: 60 | Power: 50 | Run: 50 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 50
Scheduled for July 9 in Seattle, the MLB draft will provide an opportunity for teams to select promising young talents who could potentially become future stars in the majors.
