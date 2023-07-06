MLB Draft 2023: Top 3 needs for St. Louis Cardinals and key players they should focus on for their picks 

As we arrive at the 2023 MLB draft, the St. Louis Cardinals are in the midst of a challenging season. The team finds themselves in a dire situation while struggling to find their footing in NL Central, languishing well below the .500 mark.

As the 2023 season looms large, the Cardinals find themselves in need of significant roster improvements in order to make a strong push for success.

Here are the top three areas that demand immediate attention if the team aims to turn things around in the long run if not 2023:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, Starting Pitching

The pressing need for the St. Louis Cardinals to address their starting pitching woes if they aspire to reverse their fortunes in the ongoing 2023 season. While the Cardinals have shown flashes of brilliance in various aspects of their game, their starting rotation has been a cause for concern.

#2, Bullpen:

The Cardinals should also look into the depth of their bullpen. A reliable and well-stocked bullpen is essential for effectively managing a pitcher's workload and ensuring optimal performance throughout the season. However, it appears that the St. Louis team may have encountered some limitations in terms of their bullpen depth, leading them to rely more heavily on their starting pitchers.

#3, Outfielders:

The team is in need of an offensive spark to enhance their performance in the outfield, but unfortunately, the trade market for outfield bats isn't as robust as it is for other positions.

In order to remain competitive and improve their chances of success, St. Louis needs to strengthen their outfield lineup.

Key players the St. Louis Cardinals should focus on in the 2023 MLB Draft

Divisional Series - Atlanta Braves v St Louis Cardinals - Game Four: ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 07: A general view as a groundskeeper readies the field prior to game four of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on October 07, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

As the 2023 MLB draft approaches, anticipation and excitement are building for teams and fans alike. Drafting effectively is crucial for any franchise striving to stay competitive in a constantly evolving baseball landscape, and the Cardinals are no exception.

With an eye toward strengthening their roster, the Cardinals find themselves in a unique position, armed with an opportunity to secure key players who could make an immediate impact.

#1, Thomas White, LHP, Philips Academy (MA):

Thomas White, LHP, Philips Academy (MA) for MLB Draft 2023.

AGE- 18

BATS-L

DOB-09/29/2004

THROWS-L

HT-6' 5"

WT-210

COMMITTED-Vanderbilt

Scouting Grades: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 55 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50

#2, Charlee Soto, RHP, Reborn Christian (FL):

Charlee Soto, RHP, Reborn Christian (FL) for MLB Draft 2023.

AGE-17

BATS-S

DOB: 08/31/2005

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 5"

WT: 210

COMMITTED: Central Florida

Scouting Grades: Fastball: 60 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50

#3, Brayden Taylor, 3B, Texas Christian

Brayden Taylor 3B, Texas Christian for MLB Draft 2023.

GE-21

BATS-L

DOB-05/22/2002

THROWS-R

HT-6' 1"

WT-180

Scouting Grades: Hit: 55 | Power: 55 | Run: 50 | Arm: 55 | Field: 55 | Overall: 55

#4, Kevin McGonigle, SS/2B, Monsignor Bonner (PA)

Kevin McGonigle SS/2B, Monsignor Bonner (PA) for MLB Draft 2023.

AGE-18

BATS-L

DOB-08/18/2004

THROWS-R

HT-5' 10"

WT-187

COMMITTED-Auburn

Scouting Grades: Hit: 60 | Power: 50 | Run: 50 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 50

Scheduled for July 9 in Seattle, the MLB draft will provide an opportunity for teams to select promising young talents who could potentially become future stars in the majors.

Poll : 0 votes