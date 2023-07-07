MLB Draft 2023: What is the Los Angeles Dodgers Bonus Pool Allotment and Pick Values?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been allocated a bonus pool of $7,274,600 for the MLB Draft 2023. The assigned bonus pool places the Dodgers at the 24th rank among all the teams in the league.

In MLB, teams are granted a bonus pool for the annual MLB Draft, which allows them to sign amateur players. Each team is assigned a specific bonus pool amount based on the draft order and the slot values of each pick in the first 10 rounds.

The Dodgers' ranking indicates that there are 23 other teams with higher bonus pools, implying that those teams have higher draft picks or more compensatory picks than the Dodgers.

The calculation of the bonus pool involves adding up the slot values assigned to each pick in the first 10 rounds. Slot values are predetermined amounts that each pick is worth, and they decrease as the draft progresses. Consequently, higher draft picks have higher slot values than later-round selections.

It is important for teams to manage their bonus pools effectively because there are consequences for exceeding the allotted amount. If a team surpasses their bonus pool, they are subject to a tax on the overage amount. The tax rate for exceeding the pool is set at 75% for any overage up to 5% over the allocated pool.

For instance, if the Dodgers were to exceed their bonus pool by up to 5%, they would be required to pay a 75% tax on the overage. This tax serves as a deterrent for teams from significantly overspending their bonus pools. However, teams still have the option to exceed their bonus pool by more than 5%.

If a team surpasses the 5% threshold, they face additional penalties. In such cases, the team would not only be subject to the 75% tax on the overage but would also lose their first-round pick in the subsequent year's draft.

Losing a first-round pick can significantly impact a team's ability to acquire top talent in the future, making it a substantial deterrent for teams to avoid exceeding the 5% limit.

Here is a breakdown of the Dodgers' pick values for each round:

First Round: $2,362,700

Second Round: $1,336,900

Third Round: $705,500

Fourth Round: $516,800

Fifth Round: $364,400

Sixth Round: $290,100

Seventh Round: $228,00

Eighth Round: $189,30

Ninth Round: $173,600

10th Round: $164,600

Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing elite talent in the MLB Draft 2023

Dodger Stadium, the home ballpark of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB Draft 2023 will commence on Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m. PT, and will be held at the iconic Lumen Field in Seattle. Fans from around the globe can tune in to witness the action of MLB Draft 2023 unfold live on MLB Network, ESPN, and ESPN+.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been known for their strong player development system and success in the MLB Draft. They have consistently been able to identify and acquire talented prospects who have contributed to the team's success at the major league level.

In the MLB Draft 2023, the Dodgers will likely be looking for prospects who can address their organizational needs and bolster their player pipeline.

Here are three of the MLB Draft 2023 prospects who Dodgers might pick:

1. Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield High School (VA):

Jonny Farmelo, Westfield High School (VA)-MLB Draft 2023 Prospect

AGE: 18

BATS: L

DOB: 09/09/2004

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 2"

WT: 205

COMMITTED: Virginia

Scouting Grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 50 | Run: 60 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 50

2. Ty Floyd, RHP, Louisiana State

Ty Floyd, RHP, Louisiana State-MLB Draft 2023 Prospect

AGE: 21

BATS: R

DOB: 08/28/2001

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 2"

WT: 200

Scouting Grades: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 50 | Slider 55 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 50

3. Travis Sykora, RHP, Round Rock (TX)

Travis Sykora, RHP, Round Rock (TX)- MLB Draft 2023 Prospect

AGE: 19

BATS: R

DOB: 04/28/2004

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 6"

WT: 232

COMMITTED: Texas

Scouting Grades: Fastball: 70 | Slider: 55 | Splitter: 60 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50

