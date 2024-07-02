MLB Draft 2024: Top 5 left-handed pitcher prospects likely to be picked ft. Arkansas' Hagen Smith

There is never a shortage of pitchers in any MLB Draft, and they're often the most prized prospects. In 2023, Paul Skenes went first overall, and several other pitchers were taken in the first round. This year, there are a lot of pitching prospects. Left-handed pitchers are less common and can be more enticing for certain teams. Here's who fits the bill for the first round of the upcoming draft in 2024.

Top left-handed pitchers in MLB Draft

5) Jonathan Santucci

Hailing from Duke University, Jonathan Santucci stands as the 37th-ranked prospect for the MLB Draft. There are 30 teams, as well as some compensatory picks, which means Santucci could slide into the first round based on how things shake out early on. Either way, he's an exciting prospect with experience.

4) Kash Mayfield

Kash Mayfield is one of the strongest left-handed prospects out there. He ranks as MLB's 30th-best prospect overall but the fourth-best left-hander and ninth-best pitching prospect. He's 19, so he's a little older than some of his high school draft counterparts, which may cut down on his time needed in the minors.

3) Jurrangelo Cijntje

Jurrangelo Cijntje is a top LHP prospect

Jurrangelo Cijntje is a great left-handed pitching prospect. He began as a right-handed player when he was young before switching to the left. He can technically throw from both sides, which makes him a rare prospect and an intriguing one out of Mississippi State.

2) Cam Caminiti

Cam Caminiti is one of the top draft prospects overall, ranking 15th. He's also the second-best left-handed prospect. Hailing from a high school in Arizona, Caminiti is only 17 years old. He will likely be a long-term project for any team that decides to draft him.

1) Hagen Smith

Hagen Smith is the top pitcher in the draft

Arkansas product Hagen Smith is not just the top lefty in the MLB Draft. He's the top pitching prospect overall. Jac Caglianone technically pitches now and plays first base, but he's not going to do that at the next level. That leaves Smith as the top pitcher, and teams will likely be eager to draft him.

