MLB Draft live stream: How to watch the 2023 draft online for free?

As part of the league's All-Star Game celebrations, the 2023 MLB draft will get underway in Seattle on Sunday, July 9. After winning the inaugural MLB draft Lottery, the Pittsburgh Pirates have the first overall pick in this year's draft.
On Sunday night, Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2023 MLB draft will occur in Seattle. Round 1 gets underway at 7. The Seattle Seahawks' Lumen Field, just next to T-Mobile Park, where the Mariners play, is the location of the draft. Monday, July 10, will see Rounds 3 through 10. Rounds 11 through 20 of the draft will occur on Tuesday, July 11. Draft activity will start at 2 p.m. ET on Monday and Tuesday.
Rounds 1 and 2 on Sunday -- ESPN and MLB Network on TV; Fubo (free trial) for live streaming
(Rounds 3-10) on Monday -- MLB.com live stream
Tuesday (Rounds 11-20) -- MLB.com live stream
What is the MLB 2023 draft order?
The highly anticipated 2023 MLB draft's first-round order has been made public, paving the way for teams to choose their future stars. Following their victory in the draft lottery held during the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings, the Pittsburgh Pirates now own the coveted No. 1 pick.
The Mariners received a second pick (number 29) as a Prospect Promotion Incentive pick. The sum of the individual amounts for each pick made during the top 10 rounds yields the overall bonus pool for each team.
First Round
1. Pittsburgh Pirates
2. Washington Nationals
3. Detroit Tigers
4. Texas Rangers
5. Minnesota Twins
6. Oakland Athletics
7. Cincinnati Reds
8. Kansas City Royals
9. Colorado Rockies
10. Miami Marlins
11. Los Angeles Angels
12. Arizona Diamondbacks
13. Chicago Cubs
14. Boston Red Sox
15. Chicago White Sox
16. San Francisco Giants
17. Baltimore Orioles
18. Milwaukee Brewers
19. Tampa Bay Rays
20. Toronto Blue Jays
21. St. Louis Cardinals
22. Seattle Mariners
23. Cleveland Guardians
24. Atlanta Braves
25. San Diego Padres
26. New York Yankees
27. Philadelphia Phillies
28. Houston Astros
Due to meeting the requirements for the competitive-balance tax, the first picks of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets were moved back ten spots. The Mets and Dodgers each receive the first pick at number 32.
