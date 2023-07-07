MLB Draft live stream: How to watch the 2023 draft online for free?

As part of the league's All-Star Game celebrations, the 2023 MLB draft will get underway in Seattle on Sunday, July 9. After winning the inaugural MLB draft Lottery, the Pittsburgh Pirates have the first overall pick in this year's draft.

On Sunday night, Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2023 MLB draft will occur in Seattle. Round 1 gets underway at 7. The Seattle Seahawks' Lumen Field, just next to T-Mobile Park, where the Mariners play, is the location of the draft. Monday, July 10, will see Rounds 3 through 10. Rounds 11 through 20 of the draft will occur on Tuesday, July 11. Draft activity will start at 2 p.m. ET on Monday and Tuesday.

Rounds 1 and 2 on Sunday -- ESPN and MLB Network on TV; Fubo (free trial) for live streaming

(Rounds 3-10) on Monday -- MLB.com live stream

Tuesday (Rounds 11-20) -- MLB.com live stream

What is the MLB 2023 draft order?

The highly anticipated 2023 MLB draft's first-round order has been made public, paving the way for teams to choose their future stars. Following their victory in the draft lottery held during the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings, the Pittsburgh Pirates now own the coveted No. 1 pick.

The Mariners received a second pick (number 29) as a Prospect Promotion Incentive pick. The sum of the individual amounts for each pick made during the top 10 rounds yields the overall bonus pool for each team.

First Round

1. Pittsburgh Pirates

2. Washington Nationals

3. Detroit Tigers

4. Texas Rangers

5. Minnesota Twins

6. Oakland Athletics

7. Cincinnati Reds

8. Kansas City Royals

9. Colorado Rockies

10. Miami Marlins

11. Los Angeles Angels

12. Arizona Diamondbacks

13. Chicago Cubs

14. Boston Red Sox

15. Chicago White Sox

16. San Francisco Giants

17. Baltimore Orioles

18. Milwaukee Brewers

19. Tampa Bay Rays

20. Toronto Blue Jays

21. St. Louis Cardinals

22. Seattle Mariners

23. Cleveland Guardians

24. Atlanta Braves

25. San Diego Padres

26. New York Yankees

27. Philadelphia Phillies

28. Houston Astros

Due to meeting the requirements for the competitive-balance tax, the first picks of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets were moved back ten spots. The Mets and Dodgers each receive the first pick at number 32.

