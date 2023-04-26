Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft took the mound against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in honor of his grandmother Theresa Ann, who died on Monday.

He pitched well, scattering three hits, four walks and two earned runs over six innings. Upon returning to the dugout, the 25-year-old Ashcraft broke down in tears and was supported by his Reds teammates.

It was a rare display of touching emotion during an MLB ballgame, and baseball fans around the world sent their messages of appreciation and support to Ashcraft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Graham Ashcraft, who recently lost his grandmother, shares an emotional moment with teammates after a solid outing today Graham Ashcraft, who recently lost his grandmother, shares an emotional moment with teammates after a solid outing today ❤️ https://t.co/sxYWiGMrxL

Ashcraft's grandmother was 82 years of age and a big Rangers fan before her grandson was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB draft. She began keeping score during the pitcher's starts when he debuted with the Reds last season.

Christian Edward @CEdward_NY @TalkinBaseball_ No other love out there then the love of a grandmother @TalkinBaseball_ No other love out there then the love of a grandmother

When Ashcraft trotted out to the mound to start the game, he had changed his walkout song to "Watching You" by Rodney Atkins. He also appeared to get emotional when leaving the mound after tossing a 12-pitch, clean first inning.

After he pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second without allowing a run, Ashcraft let loose with another round of emotion. However, he continued on and pitched through the sixth inning.

STOKED FOR SHUSTER @reed_lawson Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Graham Ashcraft, who recently lost his grandmother, shares an emotional moment with teammates after a solid outing today Graham Ashcraft, who recently lost his grandmother, shares an emotional moment with teammates after a solid outing today ❤️ https://t.co/sxYWiGMrxL Hell yeah cry it out big fella. Normalize burly men getting publicly emotional. twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Hell yeah cry it out big fella. Normalize burly men getting publicly emotional. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Austin @Dalfan42 @TalkinBaseball_ Gotta love baseball for moments like this. Solid series for the Reds. Can't say the same for my Rangers unfortunately. Bullpen is a hot mess right now. @TalkinBaseball_ Gotta love baseball for moments like this. Solid series for the Reds. Can't say the same for my Rangers unfortunately. Bullpen is a hot mess right now.

Many Cincinnati Reds fans did not know of Ashcraft's personal loss until the team announced it before his start. Already becoming a fan favorite in Cincinnati, Reds fans kicked up their support of the young hurler as the game went on.

Jacob Smedley @the_voice_jvs24 Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Graham Ashcraft, who recently lost his grandmother, shares an emotional moment with teammates after a solid outing today Graham Ashcraft, who recently lost his grandmother, shares an emotional moment with teammates after a solid outing today ❤️ https://t.co/sxYWiGMrxL This is what Baseball is all about! twitter.com/talkinbaseball… This is what Baseball is all about! twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat @TalkinBaseball_ I love seeing male athletes be vulnerable and support each other @TalkinBaseball_ I love seeing male athletes be vulnerable and support each other

While baseball is all about winning, it's also about the bonds of community and brotherhood that are built in the dugout.

John Brophy @jbrophybaseball



I can imagine the emotions he’s going through, but everyone takes this differently. Kudos to him for taking the mound under the circumstances. Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Graham Ashcraft, who recently lost his grandmother, shares an emotional moment with teammates after a solid outing today Graham Ashcraft, who recently lost his grandmother, shares an emotional moment with teammates after a solid outing today ❤️ https://t.co/sxYWiGMrxL I can imagine the emotions he’s going through, but everyone takes this differently. Kudos to him for taking the mound under the circumstances. twitter.com/talkinbaseball… 🫡I can imagine the emotions he’s going through, but everyone takes this differently. Kudos to him for taking the mound under the circumstances. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Ashcraft an up-and-comer for Cincinnati Reds

Graham Ashcraft of the Cincinnati Reds greets a young fan before the game.

Ashcraft is one of the young starters who the Cincinnati Reds are hanging their future hopes on during one of the organization's continued rebuilds.

He is 2-0 with a 2.10 ERA and 24 strikeouts through five starts this season. He did not get the win Wednesday, but Cincinnati won the game on walk-off home run by third baseman Nick Senzel.

The Reds, sensing that they have a budding star in Ashcraft, have already had preliminary talks about a contract extension to keep him in Cincinnati for many years to come. The Reds already locked up prospective star Hunter Greene on a six-year, $53 million contract this season.

Poll : 0 votes