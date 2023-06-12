Mike Trout has joined Budweiser's campaign with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Mike had shared a picture on Instagram regarding the same. Budweiser is the current and long-standing official beer of MLB. Numerous well-known athletes have endorsed the company, and Derek Jeter was even honored after retiring. The phrase "This bud's for you" appears in their logo. In addition to this, Mike Trout supports it.

The center fielder recently shared a photo of himself fishing with his father on Instagram. In addition, he had a bottle of beer in his hand—a Budweiser. To everyone's surprise, fans didn't take this lightly. They have slammed Trout for joining Budweiser's campaign. The controversy with Budlight started when Budweiser partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Conservative culture warriors passionately urged their supporters to rebel and boycott the marketing as though it were an existential crisis, which sparked widespread ridicule on social media.

A fan said, "Man, I'm sure you thought long and hard about posting this. Crazy how money comes over morals. So glad I don't have to live like that. Crazy times."

A fan's reaction

Another fan commented, "Mike Troust, seriously I love you but its a BIG NO on doing anything for budlight. Money cant buy morality. Sad to see you cave."

A fan's reaction

Mike Trout struggles with his form

The form is temporary; the class is permanent. In the case of Mike Trout, we know how classy a player he is; however, now, he's struggling to swing. Without a doubt, the 31-year-old is still a fantastic player. No matter how talented a person is, there always seems to be space for development.

Los Angeles Angel's player, Mike Trout

Trout has been frequenting the batting cage despite having a subpar year by his standards. He said that he has difficulty putting what he knows he ought to accomplish into practice on the diamond. Hopefully, The 'old Mike' should be made available to the fans as soon as possible!

Mike said, “It’s a process. For me, I can go in the cage … And then in the game, it’s just a different thought process. I couldn’t tell you why”.

Trout has won the Silver Slugger Award eight times, is a nine-time All-Star, and has been named the American League MVP three times. He goes by the monikers "The Millville Meteor," "King Fish 2.0," and "God's Gift."

